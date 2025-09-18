Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Crystal Palace, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to secure their first home success of the new campaign, West Ham United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers were destroyed at the London Stadium by Tottenham Hotspur last time out, whilst the Eagles played out a goalless draw with Sunderland during their most recent top-flight fixture.

Match preview

After an uninspiring 14th-placed finish last season, West Ham United have commenced their 14th straight campaign in the Premier League in less-than-ideal fashion, with severe pressure already mounting on head coach Graham Potter during his first full term at the East London helm.

The Hammers suffered their fourth defeat in just five competitive matches at the beginning of 2025-26 last Saturday afternoon, when goals from Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and centre-back Micky van de Ven secured a 3-0 success for Tottenham in a London derby.

Courtesy of their rather-surprising 3-0 victory at the base of Nottingham Forest prior to September's international break, Potter's troops are sitting 18th in the Premier League standings clutching at three points, level with newly-promoted Burnley in 17th.

Excluding that triumph in the East Midlands, West Ham have shipped a mammoth 11 goals across their three top-flight defeats this season, with Saturday's hosts conceding the most strikes of any side in the 20-team division at the four-game mark.

Failing to make a telling impact versus Spurs but netting in each of his three appearances before the international pause, Brazil regular Lucas Paqueta is a player whose talents do not deserve to be in a relegation battle, with the attacking midfielder staying loyal to West Ham over the summer following interest from Aston Villa.

Following their first-ever major trophy in the form of the FA Cup last season, Crystal Palace have started a historic 2025-26 season with battles on three competitive fronts, coming through seven matches unbeaten as they approach the end of September.

Commencing their EFL Cup journey in the third round amongst the rest of England's continental-competing outfits, the Eagles secured passage into the next stage on Tuesday night thanks to a penalty-shootout victory over Championship side Millwall at Selhurst Park.

Alongside pacesetting Liverpool and Club World Cup winners Chelsea, Oliver Glasner's men are one of only three Premier League sides who still possess their unbeaten record, with Palace sitting ninth in the standings after earning six points from a quartet of contests.

After the summer departure of star attacker Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, the Eagles have started brightly this term on a theme of defensive solidity, with Saturday's visitors to the London Stadium conceding just once in the league to date, and only twice across seven competitive fixtures.

Crystal Palace have an excellent recent record in East London, with the side from the South of the capital unbeaten across their last six visits to the home of West Ham, a run which includes a two-goal victory in January courtesy of a Jean-Philippe Mateta brace.

West Ham United Premier League form: L L W L

West Ham United form (all competitions): L L L W L

Crystal Palace Premier League form: D D W D

Crystal Palace form (all competitions): W D D W D W

Team News

After picking up a straight red card during the defeat to Tottenham last weekend, West Ham's Tomas Soucek will begin his three-game suspension in the Premier League on Saturday.

As a result, the Hammers need to find a new partner for James Ward-Prowse at the base of midfield, with Soungoutou Magassa potentialy set to make his full debut.

Apart from the unavailability of their Czech enforcer, the hosts have an almost-full squad to select from, although youngster George Earthy is a doubt owing to a knock.

Crystal Palace are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Adam Wharton (muscle) and striker Eddie Nketiah (hamstring), with both doubts for the trip to East London.

There is more conclusive news surrounding the availability of winger Ismaila Sarr (hamstring), who is targeting a return to action during the contest with Liverpool on September 27.

Suffering a knee injury at the beginning of the calendar year, Eagles defender Chadi Riad is edging towards first-team action once again.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Fernandes, Summerville; Paqueta

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell; Pino, Kamada, Mateta

We say: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

Despite the heaviness of the Spurs defeat last time, West Ham were able to take some positive from individual performances and should be targeting Saturday's match in an attempt to end their losing run at home.

Crystal Palace could be without Wharton, Sarr and Nketiah for this match, limiting their options in midfield and attacking areas - a scarcity which could lead to a frustrating draw in East London.

