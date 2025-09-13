Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace miss a number of chances as they draw 0-0 with Regis Le Bris's Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace resumed their Premier League campaign with a frustrating 0-0 draw against promoted club Sunderland at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

New signing Yeremy Pino looked particularly lively for the Eagles, but he missed a number of chances to net his first goal for the club, including a gilt-edged one-on-one in the first half that he hit wide of the post.

Just five minutes later, the Black Cats came close to opening the scoring with a huge opportunity of their own, but Tyrick Mitchell produced an excellent block to deny Chemsdine Talbi.

In the second period, Pino saw another chance blocked by Omar Alderete, and Jean-Philippe Mateta had snap-shot saved by Robin Roefs following a driven cross from right-back Daniel Munoz.

The visitors had moments of pressure early in the second half, but they decided to play for a point late on and even started to time waste, with their goalkeeper receiving a booking and Granit Xhaka drawing ire from the crowd for taking excessively long on a free kick before kicking the ball out of play.

Oliver Glasner's men will rue their missed chances this weekend as they were made to accept a point despite being the better team, though Regis Le Bris's side will be pleased that they were able to weather a late storm from the Eagles.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This clash was Palace's first after a tumultuous end to the transfer window, and their fans will be thankful that both Glasner and Marc Guehi are still at the club.

However, while they saw their captain keep a clean sheet, they leave Selhurst Park frustrated by their team's inability to take their chances.

As for Sunderland, they may have been second-best, but they will be delighted to walk away with a point against a strong opponent this weekend.

Le Bris's side are now sixth in the table with seven points from their opening four games, and the manager will be feeling confident in their aim to be the first promoted club since 2022-23 to survive in the Premier League.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

37th min: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) big chance missed

The new man is played through one-on-one by Daichi Kamada, but he squanders the golden opportunity to open the scoring by striking wide of the post.

42nd min: Tryrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) goal-saving block

A cross from the left-hand side falls to the feet of Chemsdine Talbi at the far post, and though he gets a shot away that looked to be a certain goal, his strike was delayed enough that Mitchell was able to keep Palace level.

77th min: Robin Roefs (Sunderland) yellow card

The visitors seem determined to take the point and leave, as goalkeeper Roefs steps up their time-wasting by taking so long with a free kick that the referee is forced to give him a yellow card.

89th min: Robin Roefs (Sunderland) double save

Palace loanee midfielder Christantus Ugonna Uche sees his header saved at the back post, and Roefs is called into action once again as his palm away falls to Kamada, who also has his long-range effort saved.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ROBIN ROEFS

In a close match, Sunderland goalkeeper Roefs made six saves to keep his team in the game, earning a point and a clean sheet as a result.

He had to remain focused throughout the tense clash, and his double save just minutes from time was the highlight from a composed performance.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 56%-44% Sunderland

Shots: Crystal Palace 14-6 Sunderland

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 6-0 Sunderland

Corners: Crystal Palace 5-3 Sunderland

Fouls: Crystal Palace 10-8 Sunderland

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Up next for Palace is an EFL Cup clash against Millwall on Tuesday evening, while Sunderland will host Aston Villa for more Premier League action next Sunday.



