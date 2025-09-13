Tottenham Hotspur defeat a woeful West Ham United 3-0 in a London derby demolition in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Despite an even first half on paper, with both sides mustering 0.27 expected goals (xG), Tottenham Hotspur were extremely unfortunate to not be ahead at the break, as Cristian Romero's header was controversially ruled out for a supposed foul by Micky van de Ven, leaving the game level at half-time.

However, Tottenham wasted no time in getting their lead in the second half when Pape Sarr headed home just two minutes after the restart, sparking an action-packed final 45 minutes.

Tomas Soucek received his marching orders less than 10 minutes later due to a reckless challenge, and Tottenham compounded West Ham's misery by doubling the lead just moments after, with Lucas Bergvall superbly finding the net with a looping header over Mads Hermansen.

A third was added minutes after the hour mark when Van de Ven made amends for his earlier foul by sweeping home with his weaker foot, adding the cherry on an outstanding 3-0 London derby victory for Tottenham Hotspur.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Tottenham Hotspur appeared slightly timid in the opening 45 minutes, potentially aiming to find their feet again after a difficult defeat to Bournemouth before the international break, but they were certainly back in full flow in the second half.

Thomas Frank has already implemented a much stronger defensive foundation, though that is certainly helped by Spurs being able to name the same back four in all of their Premier League matches this season, and that has undoubtedly helped their performances going forward.

Sarr and Bergvall have been particularly impressive in the opening stages of this campaign, both making strong contributions in attacking and defensive areas of the pitch - only highlighted further by both getting on the scoresheet today.

While things look encouraging for Tottenham, the start of this season has brought about major concerns and worries for West Ham United.

The Hammers have now been hammered by two London rivals in Chelsea (5-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (3-0), while Sunderland have also secured a 3-0 win over Graham Potter's side.

Despite being just four matches into the new Premier League campaign, West Ham simply have to improve in the coming weeks if they are to have any chance of securing their top-flight survival, as all signs are currently pointing to the Hammers being one of the weakest teams in the division.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

Pape Sarr goal vs. West Ham United (47th min, West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur)



Pape Matar Sarr heads home the Xavi Simons corner to give Spurs the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/Op56IE0C8B

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur into a deserved lead!

Xavi Simons whips an in-swinging corner towards the back post, where Bergvall is holding off El Hadji Malick Diouf to allow Sarr a free header at goal.

Sarr powerfully heads back across goal towards the far post, and his effort flies past Hermansen and numerous West Ham players into the net.

54th min: Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) Red Card



Tomas Soucek is sent off after his challenge on Palhinha ? pic.twitter.com/PQYoxzd2Kl

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

It goes from bad to worse for West Ham, Soucek receives his marching orders!

West Ham's midfielder tries to bring the ball down on his chest, but his touch is loose and forces Soucek to challenge for the ball.

Soucek lunges at the ball but catches Palhinha high on the leg with his studs, with the referee immediately producing the red card.

Lucas Bergvall goal vs. West Ham United (57th min, West Ham United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur)



What a magnificent header from Lucas Bergvall! ? The 19-year-old has his first Premier League goal in style! pic.twitter.com/Bc8lSaoD1y

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

Tottenham rub salt in West Ham's wounds - Bergvall brilliantly adds a second just moments after the red card!

The ball is played back to Romero from the free kick, and the defender spots the run of Bergvall through the middle of the West Ham defence.

Romero's long pass perfectly finds Bergvall near the penalty spot, and the midfielder loops his header over Hermansen and into the back of the net.

Micky van de Ven goal vs. West Ham United (64th min, West Ham United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur)



Micky van de Ven! Spurs are running away with it at the London Stadium ? pic.twitter.com/6hA2ibJP8r

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2025

This is getting messy for West Ham now - Van de Ven scores Tottenham's third!

Tottenham are combining wonderfully down the right hand side, working the ball to Bergvall inside the West Ham penalty area, with the midfielder looking to dribble his way through the crowd.

Bergvall loses control with a heavy touch, but the ball drops perfectly for Van de Ven to sweep into the into bottom left corner with his weaker right foot.

MAN OF THE MATCH - LUCAS BERGVALL

On his 50th Tottenham Hotspur appearance, Bergvall marked the occasion with a goal, assist, a standout performance and the man-of-the-match award.

The midfielder not only scored a stunning header and registered the assist for Van de Ven's goal, but Bergvall also played a key role in allowing Sarr to have a free header at goal for Tottenham's first of the evening - blocking Diouf from being able to challenge.

Bergvall was much more than just his goal contributions, though, showing a maturity and ability that make him one of the most promising players in the division at just 19 years old.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 28%-72% Tottenham Hotspur

Shots: West Ham United 5-10 Tottenham Hotspur

Shots on target: West Ham United 3-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Corners: West Ham United 1-5 Tottenham Hotspur

Fouls: West Ham United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur

BEST STATS



Xavi Simons has his first assist in a Tottenham shirt. ?️ pic.twitter.com/tkWXISDWcj

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham United will have a week to rest and recover before facing off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in another London Stadium fixture next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will get their Champions League campaign underway midweek against Villarreal, followed by an away trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.

