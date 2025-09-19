Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Aston Villa, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to continue their strong start to life back in the Premier League, Sunderland will welcome a struggling Aston Villa side to the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

The Black Cats are seventh with seven points following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on September 13, while the 19th-placed Villans have two points and are aiming to pick up their first win of their season.

Match preview

Sunderland were arguably fortunate to avoid defeat against Palace given the likes of Yeremi Pino were only prevented from scoring due to poor finishing and last-ditch defending.

Regis Le Bris's start to life in the Premier League has been better than many could have anticipated, especially when considering it took until matchweek six for the three teams that were relegated in 2024-25 to win a single match.

A good home record could be enough to keep the Black Cats in the division, and with the hosts having won both league games at the Stadium of Light this term, they will be hopeful of a third on Sunday.

Sunderland's only defeat in 90 minutes in their five games this season was a 2-0 loss against rivals Burnley, who claimed three points on August 23, but they did lose on penalties in the EFL Cup against Huddersfield Town three days later.

The hosts have found the back of the net five times this season and have conceded on three occasions in the top flight, though their average of 2.3 shots on target per game is the second fewest in the league.

Villa held Everton to a 0-0 draw on September 13, though the Toffees squandered a number of chances, failing to capitalise on the fact they produced over two xG while restricting the Lions to just one shot on target.

Unai Emery's side might have had ambitions of qualifying for Europe, but they have started the 2025-26 campaign with two losses and two draws, and they were also beaten on penalties by Brentford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

The Villans have lost two and drawn one of their three away fixtures this campaign, and they also suffered defeats in three of their final four matches on the road last season.

Villa had previously never failed to score in the first four league games in their history, and only Wolverhampton Wanderers have generated less xG (2.9).

The visitors have not encountered Sunderland since 2018, but they have triumphed in six of their 15 clashes with the Black Cats since 2010, and they were only beaten three times in those outings.

Sunderland Premier League form:





W



L



W



D





Sunderland form (all competitions):





W



L



L



W



D





Aston Villa Premier League form:





D



L



L



D





Aston Villa form (all competitions):





D



L



L



D



L





Team News

Sunderland boss Le Bris has indicated that midfielder Enzo Le Fee should be available, though he will face a battle to displace the likes of Granit Xhaka and Habib Diarra.

The Black Cats' frontline should be relatively easy to select, with Wilson Isidor set to be flanked by Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi.

Centre-back Daniel Ballard is also expected to return to the starting lineup, especially as the defender had started both of his side's first two games of the season.

Villa are facing somewhat of an injury crisis in midfield given both Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans are injured.

Emery is likely to start Lamare Bogarde in a double pivot, while the return of midfielder Boubacar Kamara is a significant boost.

It would not be surprising if the likes of Harvey Elliott and Evann Guessand were selected in the XI, with both attackers hoping to make their first starts of the campaign.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Ballard, Alderete, Mandava; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Bogarde, Tielemans; Guessand, Elliott, Rogers; Watkins

We say: Sunderland 2-2 Aston Villa

Aston Villa's midfield may be more vulnerable without the presence of both Onana and Tielemans, and their backline could subsequently be exposed.

Sunderland will still almost certainly concede chances if the visitors make changes in attack, but the Stadium of Light could help them gain at least a point on Sunday.

