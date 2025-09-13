Everton and Aston VIlla play out a goalless draw in Saturday's Premier League contest at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Aston Villa's wait for their first Premier League win of the season has continued, with Unai Emery's side playing out a goalless draw with Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

David Moyes's men had the best of the action over the course of the 90 minutes, with the Toffees looking the more likely to find the goal that would have proved to have been the winner.

However, both teams had to accept a point on Saturday afternoon, with the result leaving Everton in sixth spot in the Premier League table, boasting seven points from their opening four matches.

Villa, meanwhile, have now picked up just two points from their first four games of the season, with Saturday's result leaving them down in 19th position, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers below them.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Well, this will not go down as a Premier League classic.

Everton were looking to make it four straight wins in all competitions against a Villa side that had lost their last two in the Premier League, but the two teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Jack Grealish was in action against his former club, with the Englishman representing Everton against Villa, and he was bright once again, but the 30-year-old could not inspire the Toffees to all three points.

Everton are heading firmly in the right direction under head coach Moyes, but the early signs are worrying for Villa, as they have lacked attacking quality in the opening stages of the campaign.

Villa have still not scored a single goal in the Premier League this season, and they will now face Brentford in the EFL Cup before heading to Sunderland in England's top flight next weekend.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JAMES TARKOWSKI

Tarkowski was outstanding against Villa, with the 32-year-old playing a major role in Everton securing a clean sheet.

The centre-back won four aerial duels and made four tackles, while he completed 25 of his 32 passes, with Villa struggling to get the better of the experienced campaigner over the course of the 90 minutes.

EVERTON VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 44%-56% Aston Villa

Shots: Everton 12-6 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Everton 1-1 Aston Villa

Corners: Everton 10-3 Aston Villa

Fouls: Everton 11-11 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

Everton will continue their Premier League season away to Liverpool next weekend, with the Toffees heading to Anfield for the latest instalment of the Merseyside derby.

Villa, meanwhile, will tackle Brentford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening before heading to the Stadium of Light to tackle Sunderland in the Premier League next weekend.

