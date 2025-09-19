Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After both passing European tests with flying colours earlier in the week, Arsenal and Manchester City clash for a Premier League match of significant importance at the Emirates.

The Gunners staged a second-half blitz to secure three points at the expense of Atletico Bilbao on Tuesday night, whilst the Citizens enjoyed a home success over Italian champions Napoli at the Etihad on Thursday.

Match preview

Following plenty of memorable moments and a semi-final run in the Champions League last season, Arsenal commenced their quest for the ultimate European glory at San Mames on Tuesday night, when the Premier League visitors had a pair of substitutes to thank for maximum points.

Experiencing increased competition for places following the £67.5m arrival of Crystal Palace icon Eberechi Eze, winger pair Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard staked their claim for starting spots in the top flight, both coming off the bench in Spain and finding the net last time out.

Now focusing on Premier League matters after a satisfactory result on the continent earlier this week, Mikel Arteta’s men have only title favourites Liverpool above them in the pursuit of domestic glory, with Arsenal sitting in second after winning three of their opening four matches in the top flight, three points behind Arne Slot’s flawless Reds.

The Gunners have put in a pair of extremely-convincing performances at their North London home in the Premier League so far this season, smashing newly-promoted Leeds United 5-0 at the Emirates on August 23 before kick-starting their September schedule with the 3-0 hammering of Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest.

Finishing as runners-up in each of the last three top-flight campaigns, there is a growing desperation from the Arsenal fan base for a major trophy after considerable on-field progression under Arteta, shown by the fact that they are currently five games unbeaten across all competition against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

After a stuttering start to competitive action in the 2025-26 campaign - a spell which included two losses from three matches - the Manchester City machine is beginning to function as expected by tactical mastermind Guardiola, with the title challengers producing statement victories domestically and in Europe since returning from the international break.

Ruben Amorim’s stubborn Manchester United tactics were no match for the might of the Citizens on derby day last weekend as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden got onto the scoresheet in a 3-0 win, before Man City opened their Champions League itinerary with a routine 2-0 beating of Serie A holders Napoli on Thursday night.

Racking six goals already this season across five competitive matches, Norwegian sensation Haaland appears to be back at his unstoppable best, with the forward looking to make it three straight matches of finding the net against Arsenal, after scoring in each of his Premier League meetings with the Gunners last campaign.

After enjoying an eight-game winning streak in this matchup between October 2020 and April 2023, the Citizens are now five games without victory against Mikel Arteta’s men, suggesting that the power dynamic at the very summit of the English club scene has begun to shift in the favour of the trophy-hunting North Londoners.

Arsenal Premier League form: W W L W

Arsenal form (all competitions): W W L W W

Manchester City Premier League form: W L L W

Manchester City form (all competitions): W L L W W

Team News

Struggling during his Champions League debut on Tuesday night, Eze could be dropped from the left-wing position and onto the bench this weekend, should Arteta be unable to shoehorn the Palace legend into a midfield role.

Both bagging two goal contributions at Sam Mames earlier in the week, Martinelli and Trossard are battling it out for the head coach’s trust on the flank ahead of a massive match in the Premier League title race.

Switching attention to the other wing for a moment, Bukayo Saka remains sidelined with injury, meaning that Noni Madueke should be given the opportunity to continue his eye-catching start to the season.

Martin Odegaard remains a doubt for the Gunners due to a reoccurrence of a niggling shoulder problem, whilst Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are long-term absentees owing to serious knee problems.

Man City are set to receive a significant boost to their backline this weekend, with England international John Stones potentially returning from a period of muscular discomfort that has kept him sidelined.

The Citizens have relied on the old guard of Haaland and Foden to find the net in recent matches with a number of 2025 arrivals occupying beds in the medial room in the form of Rayan Cherki (muscle) and Omar Marmoush (knee).

Rayan Ait-Nouri is another new face out of action currently, meaning that youngster Nico O’Reilly should continue on the left side of the visitors’ back four.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

Showing little signs of weakness at the Emirates or anywhere for that matter this term, Arsenal should be confident of picking up a statement victory, even without the likes of Saka and Odegaard causing havoc.

In a reversal of roles compared to recent years, you feel that it is Manchester City’s title credentials on test in North London, where the Gunners should continue their excellent run against the Citizens.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email