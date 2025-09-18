Manchester City ease past 10-man Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League opener on Thursday night, with Erling Haaland creating Champions League history.

Manchester City eased past 10-man Napoli 2-0 in their Champions League opener on Thursday night, with Erling Haaland creating Champions League history.

Man City controlled the opening 20 minutes, and their attacking pressure only grew after Giovanni Di Lorenzo's red card for bringing down Haaland, but despite their dominance and man advantage, the Citizens were unable to break the deadlock, largely thanks to the excellence of goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

An equally dominant second half followed, and Man City did not have to wait long for the opening goal after the restart, as Haaland looped a wonderful header over Milinkovic-Savic and into the back of the net, giving the hosts a deserved lead and making Champions League history in the process.

Ten minutes later and Man City doubled their lead, with Jeremy Doku skilfully weaving through multiple Napoli defenders before clinically finishing, ensuring the Citizens claimed all three points in their first league phase fixture of the 2025-26 Champions League season.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Words simply cannot describe the absolute brilliance of Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has broken record after record throughout his career, and his newest is one of the most impressive of the lot, reaching 50 Champions League goals in just 49 matches.

In typical Haaland fashion, the striker was barely involved in the match, making just 14 touches in his 80 minutes on the pitch, but all it took was one chance for the Norwegian to find the back of the net.

Pep Guardiola had much more to cheer about than just the record-breaking exploits of his number nine, as his side never looked in doubt of taking all three points - particularly following Di Lorenzo's 21st-minute sending off.

Regardless of the opposition having 10-men for the majority of the game, Man City were patient in possession and picked their moments to incisively work the ball through the lines, with Phil Foden particularly productive in that regard.

The Citizens will be hoping he remains at his creative best when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Arsenal's resolute defence awaiting.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. NAPOLI HIGHLIGHTS

21st min: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) Red card



Napoli are down to 10 men after Di Lorenzo receives a straight red for a challenge on Haaland ❌ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Pu83IdSnmS

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

Napoli's job has just got a lot harder - Di Lorenzo is sent off!

A ball is played behind the Napoli defence for Haaland to chase, and Di Lorenzo misjudges the run of the ball and attempts a last-ditch sliding challenge.

The referee waves play on, but the VAR check deems the defender did not touch the ball, and the referee awards a red card for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Erling Haaland goal vs. Napoli (56th min, Manchester City 1-0 Napoli)



A simply fabulous header from Erling Haaland ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JpXkJxyEGI

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

Haaland makes history - the big Norwegian becomes the fastest player to score 50 goals in Champions League history!

Manchester City are working the ball towards the Napoli box and to Rodri, who picks out Foden in space on the edge of the penalty area.

Foden takes the ball on the turn and scoops a pass over the defence and to Haaland, who loops a stunning header over Milinkovic-Savic and into the back of the net.

Jeremy Doku goal vs. Napoli (66th min, Manchester City 2-0 Napoli)



Doku dances his way through the Napoli defence as he doubles Man City's lead ?‍? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/niRQraLJwZ

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

Doku makes it two - that is beautiful from the winger!

Man City once again looking to pass their way into the box, and the ball is worked to Doku just outside the penalty area.

Doku spins into the Napoli box, races between two defenders and slots a left-footed strike through Milinkovic-Savic's legs and into the far corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PHIL FODEN

On a night when Haaland stole the headlines, Foden deserves the plaudits for Manchester City.

Foden has endured a difficult time in the past months, but his last two performances suggest the attacking midfielder is returning to the level of his remarkable 2023-24 campaign, when he recorded 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances.

Foden created a massive eight chances in tonight's encounter, including grabbing a delightful dinked assist for Haaland's opening strike, and his overall play in the attacking midfield position was pivotal for the Citizens to control the game and secure the victory.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. NAPOLI MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 74%-26% Napoli

Shots: Manchester City 23-1 Napoli

Shots on target: Manchester City 8-1 Napoli

Corners: Manchester City 9-2 Napoli

Fouls: Manchester City 3-4 Napoli

BEST STATS



Erling Haaland scores his 50th Champions League goal in his 49th game to put Man City 1-0 up. Genuinely insane numbers.

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 18, 2025



Fewest games to reach 50 Champions League goals: ◉ 49 - Erling Haaland ◎ 62 - Ruud van Nistelrooy ◎ 66 - Lionel Messi ◎ 77 - Robert Lewandowski ◎ 79 - Kylian Mbappé Erling smashes the record. ? pic.twitter.com/iL7TR6YbMw

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City's difficult run of fixtures continues on the weekend, with the Citizens set to travel to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to face expected Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Napoli will look to continue their perfect defence of the Serie A title when they host Pisa on Monday night, followed by a tough test against AC Milan the following weekend.

