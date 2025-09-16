Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard inspire Arsenal to victory off the bench as the Gunners open their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in San Mames.

The first half was nothing if not forgettable, as Mikel Arteta's men struggled to get into full flow, not helped by the stop-start nature of the tightly-fought contest.

The Gunners' best chance of the opening 45 fell to Viktor Gyokeres, who sent a diving header wide shortly before a head collision with Gabriel Magalhaes left him bloodied, but he was fine to carry on.

Athletic had their fair share of bright moments in attack too, even without the injured Nico Williams, whereas Arsenal's big-money summer signings were failing to generate the necessary impact up front.

However, Arteta called on the cavalry to magnificent effect, as substitutes Trossard and Martinelli combined for the latter to fire home the opener in the final 20 minutes.

The rousing replacements were at it again three minutes from the end of normal time, as Martinelli turned provider for Trossard to bag the Gunners' insurance goal through a deflected effort.

Arsenal rode out six minutes of injury time to earn a slice of UCL history, as they became the first side to ever beat Spanish teams in six successive matches in the European Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It does not matter how you win away in Europe. Just win away in Europe.

When almost everything fails in attack, Arsenal can always rely on their staunch defence, who repelled everything that Athletic threw at them while their teammates initially toiled in the final third.

Eberechi Eze's showing out wide left a lot to be desired - potentially a question over whether Arteta is using him effectively - but the squad depth that has been lauded for the past few weeks came to the fore tonight.

While Martinelli and Trossard should not be satisfied with their situations, the competition for places is only a good thing for Arteta and Arsenal, as the pair could hardly have been more motivated to send a message to their manager.

Questions will still be asked about Arsenal's inability to create from open play in the first 70 minutes - and rightly so - but their quest for a long-awaited European crown has nevertheless started on the right foot.

ATHLETIC VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Gabriel Martinelli goal vs. Athletic (72nd min, Athletic 0-1 Arsenal)



Instant impact! Martinelli gives Arsenal the lead 36 seconds after coming off the bench against Athletic Club ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ViyE1nLSbK

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2025

The most instant of instant impacts!

Arsenal work the ball forward straight from an Unai Simon goal kick, as Trossard exposes the Athletic high line and sends Martinelli away one on one.

The Brazilian's control leaves a bit to be desired, but he manages to escape the last defender regardless and fires a low finish under Simon's grasp.

Leandro Trossard goal vs. Athletic (87th min, Athletic 0-2 Arsenal)



Arteta's substitutes combine as Trossard doubles Arsenal's lead assisted by Martinelli ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/8C4H3LfaYt

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2025

Role reversal of the sweetest kind for Arteta's Arsenal!

The electrifying Martinelli does brilliantly to get to the left byline inside the box before cutting back for Trossard, who seemingly wastes the chance as he fails to take the shot on first time.

However, even with white and red shirts now advancing on him, the Belgian sorts his feet out, lets fly and sees his deflected effort loop into the far side of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GABRIEL MARTINELLI

The start of a renaissance?

Ever since Eze touched down in North London, the hitherto underwhelming Martinelli had a point to prove, and boy did the Brazil international prove that point and then some in a marvellous cameo.

Martinelli's positivity and direct running were critical to both of Arsenal's goals, but take nothing away from Trossard's equally masterful performance, or that of Cristhian Mosquera too.

ATHLETIC VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Athletic 39%-61% Arsenal

Shots: Athletic 11-11 Arsenal

Shots on target: Athletic 2-6 Arsenal

Corners: Athletic 2-2 Arsenal

Fouls: Athletic 18-15 Arsenal

BEST STATS



11 - Athletic Club are the first Spanish side to start a UEFA Champions League game with 11 players who have never played UEFA Champions League football before since Real Madrid in September 1995. Premiere. pic.twitter.com/bdazdccNyW

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 16, 2025



36 - Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal just 36 seconds after coming off the bench, the Gunners’ fastest ever substitute goal in the UEFA Champions League. Introduction. pic.twitter.com/VxSDYR9IAj

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2025



Trossard ? Martinelli Martinelli ? Trossard They are the first pair of Arsenal substitutes to assist each other in the Champions League.#UCL pic.twitter.com/El8sw8UnSG

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 16, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

The games continue coming thick and fast for Arsenal, who host Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League blockbuster, three days before an EFL Cup third-round trip to Port Vale.

Athletic also have two quickfire La Liga matches on the calendar away to Valencia (September 20) and at home to Girona (September 23), where Valverde will no doubt be desperate to have Williams back fit.

