Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fresh from their midweek European triumph, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to win their third successive game in seven days across all competitions when they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs will be seeking revenge against the Seagulls after losing both home and away meetings in the top flight last season, conceding seven goals in the process.

Match preview

Brighton entered September’s international break on a high after beating Manchester City 2-1 on home soil, but they were brought back down to earth last weekend when they suffered defeat by the same scoreline at the hands of Bournemouth.

Kaoru Mitoma’s first goal of the season restored parity for the Seagulls three minutes into the second half, but they eventually came away from the Vitality Stadium empty handed, as Jan Paul van Hecke clumsily stuck out a leg to concede a penalty which Antoine Semenyo converted to condemn the visitors to their second loss after four league games this term.

Fabian Hurzeler was left “frustrated” after his 50th game in charge of Brighton, as he felt that his players “didn’t get the rewards” they deserved for their tireless efforts, particularly in the second half. Nevertheless, the result leaves Brighton 13th in the table, one point above the relegation zone and five behind the top four.

Brighton will welcome a return to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, as they have lost just one of their last 10 Premier League matches in front of their own supporters (W6 D3) and they are unbeaten in their last six on home soil (W3 D3) since a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in April.

The Seagulls should back themselves to pick up maximum points against Tottenham considering they have won three of their last four Premier League meetings with the North Londoners, completing the double over them last season (3-2 at home and 4-1 away) which is the only time they have ever won back-to-back league encounters with Spurs.

After suffering their first setback of the Thomas Frank era against Bournemouth (1-0) prior to the international break, Tottenham have since responded well as they have won their last two matches against West Ham United and Villarreal without reply.

A deserved 3-0 away victory over 10-man West Ham in the Premier League last weekend was followed by a narrow 1-0 home win over Villarreal in their opening League Phase fixture of the Champions League on Wednesday, courtesy of a fourth-minute own goal from goalkeeper Luiz Junior.

Outscoring the opposition was the mantra under former boss Ange Postecoglou, but Tottenham’s focus appears to have shifted towards keeping the ball out at the other end of the pitch under Frank, who was “happy with the defensive side of the game” from his new-look Spurs team after they did not concede a single shot on target against Villarreal.

Tottenham, who have conceded just one goal across 450 minutes of competitive football this term, sit third in the Premier League table and head into Saturday’s clash with Brighton having already won their first two away league games by an aggregate score of 5-0; not since November 2020 under Jose Mourinho have they won three consecutive PL matches on the road (four in a row).

Spurs have lost in both of the last two league visits to the Amex, but they have never suffered three consecutive away defeats to Brighton, while Frank has only lost one of his last six encounters with the Seagulls (W2 D3) - all while in charge of Brentford - having previously lost his first two PL meetings in the 2021-22 season.

Team News

To compound Brighton’s disappointment at Bournemouth last weekend, Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) and Maxin De Cuyper (knee) were both force off with injuries in the first half. While Hinshelwood has joined Adam Webster and Solly March (both knee) in the treatment room, De Cuyper is a doubt for Saturday along with Mats Wieffer (knee) and Diego Gomez (illness).

If De Cuyper is not deemed fit to start at left-back, then Ferdi Kadioglu will be expected to earn a start in the back four next to Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman, while either Carlos Baleba or Yasin Ayari is set to replace Hinshelwood in midfield.

Yankuba Minteh has the highest take-on success rate among players with 10 or more attempted in the Premier League this season (65% - 13/20) and the Gambian is set to continue in attack along with Mitoma, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck.

As for Tottenham, Dominic Solanke is “taking steps in the right direction” in his recovery from an ankle injury, but Saturday’s contest will come too soon for the striker, who remains sidelined with Yves Bissouma (knock), Kota Takai (foot), James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin (all knee).

Frank will consider making a couple of changes to his starting lineup, with Destiny Udogie back fit and in contention to start at left-back ahead of Djed Spence, while deep-lying midfielder Joao Palhinha will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI at the expense of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani will all battle it out for the centre-forward spot, with the former likely to get the nod, and he could be joined in the final third by Xavi Simons and fellow summer signing Mohammed Kudus, although Brennan Johnson - who scored in an away defeat to Brighton last season - is ready to earn a recall on either flank.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

If history is anything to go by, a draw may not be on the cards this weekend as each of the last 15 meetings between Brighton (six) and Spurs (nine) across all competitions have produced a winner.

Spurs have not enjoyed their recent trips to the Amex, but they look a much stronger outfit under Frank this term and we are backing the North Londoners to outscore a Seagulls side who have not looked wholly convincing in the early stages of the new campaign.

