Bournemouth emerged as 2-1 victors against visitors Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and they have now confirmed the club's best ever start after four games in the division.

Alex Scott opened the scoring before the 20th-minute mark with a strike from outside the box following excellent hold-up play from Antoine Semenyo, but perhaps the biggest blow for Brighton in the first half was the fact both Jack Hinshelwood and Maxim De Cuyper were forced off due to injuries.

The Seagulls did draw level shortly after the half-time interval thanks to a close-range header from Kaoru Mitoma, but a silly challenge from Jan Paul Van Hecke in the box allowed Semenyo to restore the hosts' lead from the penalty spot with just under 30 minutes left to play.

Bournemouth held on to claim all three points, and they are now in third place with nine points, while Brighton are 12th with four points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Bournemouth continue to defy expectations under the direction of Andoni Iraola, with the manager still earning positive results despite losing a number of key players in the summer.

The Cherries will hope to push past their record points haul of 56, and it should be noted that they only accumulated eight points in their first seven games in the Premier League last term.

Brighton did not start number six Carlos Baleba, and they suffered two injuries during the game, so perhaps it would be unfair to be overly critical of them.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will still be concerned that while his side have looked strong offensively this season, their displays at the back have disappointed, just as they did in 2024-25.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION HIGHLIGHTS

3rd min: Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion) injury

Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood appears to twist his ankle after battling Evanilson on halfway line, and the midfielder cannot continue, with Yasin Ayari coming on in his place.

Not the start that Brighton would have wanted!

18th min: Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Alex Scott)

Semenyo does well to lay off a pass under pressure to Scott, who takes the ball just outside the right corner of the box before swivelling onto his left foot and striking his effort into the right side of the net.

An outstanding goal!

24th min: Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton & Hove Albion) injury

Maxim De Cuyper was nudged into the advertising boards by Semenyo, and while he tries to continue, he comes off for Ferdi Kadioglu.

A second injury in the first half for the Seagulls.

48th min: Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Kaoru Mitoma)

Yankuba Minteh whips in a driven cross from the right towards the back post before Mitoma rises to nod low into the ground and over the line from close range.

All level now!

61st min: Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Antoine Semenyo)

Brighton defender Van Hecke catches Evanilson in the penalty area, and Semenyo steps up to take the resulting spot kick, placing his effort down the middle.

Calm and collected!

MAN OF THE MATCH - TYLER ADAMS

Bournemouth's Tyler Adams has often struggled with injury issues, but he has proven to be key for the Cherries whenever he plays.

The American midfielder made the joint second most defensive contributions of any player on the pitch (11), won four duels and completed 39 of his 46 passes.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 52%-48% Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots: Bournemouth 13-6 Brighton & Hove Albion

Shots on target: Bournemouth 5-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Corners: Bournemouth 4-4 Brighton & Hove Albion

Fouls: Bournemouth 16-10 Brighton & Hove Albion

BEST STATS



Antoine Semenyo is the first player to be directly involved in five Premier League goals this season. ⚽⚽ vs. Liverpool ?️ vs. Wolves ⚽?️ vs. Brighton A goal and an assist this afternoon. ? pic.twitter.com/KuInP7TsfF

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Bournemouth will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League on September 21 at home, with the Cherries then set to play Leeds United on September 27 at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Brighton's next league challenge will be against Tottenham Hotspur on September 20 at the Amex, and they will then travel to play Barnsley three days later in the EFL Cup.

