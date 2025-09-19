Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Newcastle United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

High-flying Bournemouth will aim to continue their superb start to the 2025-26 Premier League season when they host Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts sit fourth in the standings after three wins and only one defeat, while the visitors are 10th with one win, two draws and one loss.

Match preview

Bournemouth recorded their joint-best ever finish in the top flight of English football last season, as Andoni Iraola led the Cherries to a ninth-placed finish, matching the record set by current Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in 2016-17.

Following that brilliant campaign, the Cherries have continued to impress in the opening stages of the 2025-26 season, with Bournemouth recording three wins and one defeat from their four league outings.

Bournemouth started the term with a narrow 4-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, coming back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 before late strikes from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah sealed the win for the champions.

The Cherries have responded fantastically to that loss, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0), Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1), leaving them fourth in the Premier League standings.

Iraola's side will be eager to maintain their positive start to the term when they host Newcastle United on Sunday, and the hosts should be confident given their recent record against the Magpies.

Bournemouth are undefeated in their last five meetings with Newcastle United, securing two victories - including a remarkable 4-1 win at St James' Park last season - and three draws.

Newcastle are also heading into Sunday's fixture enduring a difficult beginning to the new campaign, with Howe's team having won only one of their first five matches across all competitions, alongside two defeats and two draws.

The Magpies failed to win any of their first three league fixtures, extending their winless run to 11 games including the end of last term and pre-season, before finally snapping the streak with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of Nick Woltemade's winning goal on his debut.

Newcastle were unable to build on that victory in their Champions League opener, with Marcus Rashford's brilliant brace handing Barcelona a deserved 2-1 victory over the Magpies at St James' Park.

Hoping to at least build on the Wolves win in the Premier League, Newcastle will be looking to claim their first victory over Bournemouth since a 1-0 EFL Cup fourth round victory in December 2022, while they are also searching for their first triumph at Vitality since a 4-1 thrashing in July 2020.

Team News

Enes Unal remains sidelined for Bournemouth due to a long-term knee injury, while Adam Smith will also continue on the treatment table after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Tottenham, meaning James Hill should continue at right-back.

Bafode Diakite and Ryan Christie are also doubts for the Newcastle game after missing the clash against Brighton with knocks, but there is optimism that the pair will be ready for Sunday's match.

Veljko Milosavljevic impressed on his debut for Bournemouth against Brighton, and the defender is expected to remain ahead of Diakite and partner Marco Senesi, while the rest of the team could also stay the same.

Alex Scott, who scored a stunning strike in last weekend's fixture, should play alongside Tyler Adams at the base of midfield, with Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks and Evanilson making up the attacking quartet.

For Newcastle, Magpies fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Yoane Wissa's debut for the club, as the striker remains sidelined due to injury, while Jacob Ramsey is also ruled out of Sunday's game.

Anthony Gordon, who scored Newcastle's only goal against Barcelona, is suspended after receiving a red card against Liverpool earlier this season, meaning Harvey Barnes, Woltemade and Anthony Elanga could start in attack.

Kieran Tripper and Fabian Schar are also doubts after both coming off with suspected injuries in the defeat to Barcelona, meaning Tino Livramento could shift across to right-back and Lewis Hall could be given his first start of the campaign at left-back, while Malick Thiaw may partner Dan Burn in central defence.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Hill, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

We say: Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle United

While Bournemouth have made a strong start to the season, Newcastle have struggled to find their footing thus far, and with a difficult trip to the Vitality next up for the Magpies, we expect another disappointing result for Howe's side, with the Cherries are pick to win this one.

