Preview: Wolves vs Leeds - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to collect their first points of the Premier League term, Wolverhampton Wanderers host Leeds United at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves suffered a narrow defeat at the base of Newcastle United last time out, whilst Leeds lost late on in the capital to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Match preview

Since a remarkable 7th-placed finish on their return to the Premier League during the 2017-18 term, Wolverhampton have experienced a slow descent towards the drop zone, with Saturday's hosts set for a real battle to keep hold of their top-tier status in 2026.

Vitor Pereira saw his side extend their losing run at the beginning of the 2025-26 term to a worrying four matches last weekend, when a power header from North-East new man Nick Woltemade was enough to secure maximum points for Newcastle United at St James' Park.

After losing each of their first four league contests for the first time in the club's history, Wolves are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings ahead of this weekend's hosting of Leeds, two points behind Midlands rivals Aston Villa in 19th.

Home supporters in the Black Country have seen plenty of goalmouth action so far this term but have failed to witness a positive league result for the Wanderers, who were defeated 4-0 and 3-2 by Manchester City and Everton respectively at Molineux in August.

A cause for cautious optimism ahead of this weekend's clash, Wolves' sole competitive victory to date arrived at home on August 26, when Jorgen Strand Larsen hit a brilliant brace, helping his side to a 3-2 triumph over West Ham United in the EFL Cup.

Back at the top table of English football following a two-year absence, Leeds United have made an intriguing start to the 2025-26 season, with their most recent Premier League match providing a comical ending to the detriment of the Yorkshire outfit.

Daniel Farke's men thought they had valiantly fought to a share of the spoils at Craven Cottage with Fulham last Saturday, however there was time for a cruel twist in the tale late on, when summer arrival Gabriel Gudmundsson headed into his own net.

Since enjoying an opening-weekend success over David Moyes's Everton on August 18, Leeds have endured a four-game winless streak across Premier League and EFL Cup action, a run which includes a sobering penalty-shootout defeat to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Already supposedly commencing their search for January additions in attacking areas, the Whites are struggling to pose a significant threat to top-tier defences this term, scoring just once across a quartet of fixtures, with only Villa (0) netting fewer to date in the Premier League.

Until reinforcements can be purchased in the New Year, off-season arrivals Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be tasked with bringing a fresh energy into the Leeds forward line, with the latter looking to replicate his top-flight form of the early 2020s.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form: L L L L

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions): L L W L L

Leeds United Premier League form: W L D L

Leeds United form (all competitions): W L L D L

Team News

Wolves are sweating over the fitness of talisman Strand Larsen, who has missed the last two Premier League matches owing to an Achilles issue.

Should the Norwegian be unable to feature for a third straight match, Hwang Hee-Chan and Tolu Arokodare could continue at the top end of the pitch.

Enso Gonzalez (knee) remains a long-term absentee for the hosts, with the 20-year-old targeting a return to action in the New Year.

Leeds could be boosted by the returns of a pair of Championship heroes this weekend, with Joel Piroe and Ao Inaka continuing to recover from their respective injuries.

The Whites are without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who picked up muscular problem, meaning that Karl Darlow will start in net.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Agbadou, Mosquera, T Gomes; Bueno, Bellegarde, Andre, J Gomes, R Gomes; Hwang, Arias

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Leeds United

In a real rut at the start of the season and potentially without Strand Larsen once again, Wolves could struggle during the visit of Leeds this Saturday.

After a heartbreaking end to their Fulham trip, Farke's side will be chomping at the bit to collect maximum points in the Black Country on the weekend.

