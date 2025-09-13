Gabriel Gudmundsson's last-gasp own goal hands Fulham a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Craven Cottage.

Gabriel Gudmundsson's last-gasp own goal handed Fulham a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Leeds United in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Craven Cottage.

The previous four Premier League meetings between the Cottagers and the Whites had produced 18 goals at an average of 4.5 per game, but there was nothing in the first half to suggest that that trend would continue.

Daniel Farke's men had the brighter moments in front of goal, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sean Longstaff both went close, while the hosts failed to register a single shot before the break.

Whatever choice words Marco Silva had for his players at half time had some impact, as the hosts started to turn the screw in the second 45, but they failed to truly trouble Karl Darlow and his Leeds defence.

However, that was until the fourth minute of second-half injury time, where a freak Gudmundsson own goal propelled the hosts to an undeserved victory, their first of the Premier League campaign.

Silva's side have now forced their way into the top half of the Premier League table, while Leeds sit 14th as their winless run stretches to three top-flight games.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Never in doubt, eh Fulham fans?

You would have been forgiven for believing that the contest was taking place at Elland Road in the first half, where Leeds showcased far more attacking verve than the capital outfit, albeit without a killer final touch.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could not make the desired impact at the tip of the Whites' attack, although the exact same could be said of Rodrigo Muniz and the rest of Fulham's mediocre attack.

The introduction of Kevin at least injected some life into the hosts' frontline, but it took the biggest stroke of fortune for Silva's side to come up trumps - a penny for Gudmundsson's thoughts when he tries to go to sleep tonight.

FULHAM VS. LEEDS HIGHLIGHTS

90+4 min: Fulham 1-0 Leeds (Gabriel Gudmundsson own goal)

Just when this game had 0-0 written all over it, Fulham take all three points right at the death in bizarre circumstances!

Sasa Lukic whips in an outswinging corner which avoids all of his teammates; Tom Cairney goes for the header, but the ball is just too high for him to get a connection.

However, just behind him is Gudmundsson, who is caught completely unawares as the ball bounces off his head and into the far side of the net!

The left-back knew absolutely nothing about it, lost his balance and fell to the turf as the ball was floating into his own goal; the cruellest of ends for the Whites.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOACHIM ANDERSEN

Where almost every attacker failed, Joachim Andersen succeeded, as the Denmark international stood tall in the Fulham backline to repel Leeds' futile attacks all afternoon.

As well as making seven clearances and three tackles, Andersen was as classy as ever on the ball, completing nine accurate long passes and an 88% pass accuracy.

FULHAM VS. LEEDS MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 54%-46% Leeds

Shots: Fulham 5-10 Leeds

Shots on target: Fulham 3-3 Leeds

Corners: Fulham 3-3 Leeds

Fouls: Fulham 20-14 Leeds

WHAT NEXT?

A London derby is next up for Fulham, who welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage next Saturday, three days before hosting Cambridge United in the EFL Cup third round.

In contrast, Leeds have no EFL Cup matters to attend to owing to their second-round elimination against Sheffield Wednesday, and the Whites have a week to recover before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on September 20.

