New-boy Nick Woltemade heads Newcastle United to first Premier League win of the season, as the Magpies secure a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

New-boy Nick Woltemade headed Newcastle United to their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday afternoon, as the Magpies secured a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both teams had plenty of chances in the first 45 minutes, with Wolves particularly dangerous early on, but it was Newcastle who held the lead going into half-time thanks to new signing Woltemade's superb header, and it could have been more for the Magpies if not for Jacob Murphy's goal being chalked off for offside.

In complete contrast to the first half, the second saw both teams fail to muster any major opportunities - with just six shots altogether - as Newcastle comfortably defended their 1-0 lead, securing their first win of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle United could not have hoped for a better debut for Woltemade, as the new striker not only marked his first appearance with a goal, but also handed the Magpies their first Premier League win of the season.

After a slow start to the match that saw Wolves burst out of the gates with several chances, Newcastle eventually steadied and gradually gained control over the match.

Newcastle had the ball in the net twice in the first half, with Murphy's strike chalked off for offside, and Sandro Tonali also hit the post, highlighting their attacking strength.

Eddie Howe will arguably be more pleased with their second half performance, however, as Newcastle were utterly dominant and limited Wolves to hardly any opportunities to break forward, although the Magpies also struggled to create chances.

As for Wolves, they have now failed to score in three of their four Premier League matches, and other than an encouraging opening spell, Vitor Pereira's side struggled to threaten Newcastle's defence.

The absence of Jorgen Strand Larsen was certainly felt, and Wolves will be hoping their star striker can return to action and help solve their goalscoring problems in the coming matches.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

30th min: Newcastle United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Nick Woltemade)



A dream debut for Nick Woltemade ? He heads home in front of a raucous St James’ Park to give Newcastle the lead pic.twitter.com/eUe7RgwH1D

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 13, 2025

Newcastle take the lead - Woltemade heads home on his debut!

Newcastle are working the ball around the Wolves penalty area, out to Murphy in space on the right wing, and the winger looks to deliver a cross.

Murphy stands his cross towards the back post, perfectly finding Woltemade, and the new striker brilliantly heads into the top corner to give the hosts the lead.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICK WOLTEMADE

What a way to endear yourself to the Newcastle United faithful!

Woltemade not only scored on his Magpies debut with a fantastic header, but the German giant impressed in every aspect of his performance.

The striker demonstrated his work rate by recording the most tackles of any player (two) and winning eight duels in just 65 minutes on the pitch, while his link-up and combination play was also a standout aspect of his performance.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 57%-43% Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: Newcastle United 16-8 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots on target: Newcastle United 4-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corners: Newcastle United 9-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fouls: Newcastle United 10-17 Wolverhampton Wanderers

BEST STATS



Nick Woltemade has scored as many headed goals for Newcastle as he did in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart (1). Off to the perfect start in the Premier League. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sQcn2DjgLY

— Squawka (@Squawka) September 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle United will get their Champions League campaign underway on Thursday night as they host Barcelona at St James' Park in a blockbuster European clash.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be afforded a week break before returning to Molineux Stadium to face Leeds United in the Premier League next Saturday.

No Data Analysis info