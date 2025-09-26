Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Dark arts and defending are likely to be the order of the day at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon, as Newcastle United and Arsenal square off in an intriguing Premier League contest.

Both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta oversaw straightforward EFL Cup third-round wins in midweek, but neither outfit are where they want to be top-flight wise after five outings in 2025-26.

Match preview

Having the tables turned on them by Arteta's old employers Manchester City, Arsenal experienced role reversal of the unexpected variety at the Emirates last weekend, as the Gunners and the Sky Blues reunited almost exactly one year on from their pulsating 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

On that occasion, Arteta's 10 men did their utmost to shut up shop before John Stones levelled in the dying embers, and this time around, Pep Guardiola ordered his men to sit with their backs against the wall, only for Gabriel Martinelli to delightfully lob Gianluigi Donnarumma in injury time.

While a point vs. Man City can never be regarded as a bad result, there was a palpable air of frustration around the red half of North London at a gilt-edged missed opportunity, as Guardiola recorded his lowest-ever possession percentage as a manager and Arsenal failed to truly capitalise.

The critics of Arteta's supposed conservative lineups and tedious tactics are already out in force, especially after Arsenal also failed to blow Port Vale away in the EFL Cup third round in midweek, but Eberechi Eze and Leandro Trossard's strikes were enough for a routine 2-0 win.

Back to Premier League matters, the Gunners are at risk of falling a whopping eight points behind perfect leaders Liverpool should they succumb to defeat at St James' Park, where their recent record leaves a lot to be desired.

Indeed, Arsenal have been beaten in each of their last three trips to Newcastle's turf, and four overall since Arteta took charge; in all competitions, they have only lost more away games against Man City (five) during the Spaniard's reign.

Not only have Newcastle prevailed in their last three at home to Arsenal, the Magpies have done so without conceding a single goal, and the hosts are now aiming to defeat the Gunners in four straight matches at St James' Park for the first time in 56 years.

In order to achieve that momentous feat, the Magpies must defy their attacking shortcomings that have seen them register a mere three goals in the Premier League campaign so far, the joint second-fewest in the division and only superior to Aston Villa's one.

In Eddie Howe's own words, Newcastle are still playing catch-up in the wake of Alexander Isak's record-breaking exit, but the Magpies rediscovered their scoring boots in midweek as they began their EFL Cup defence with a 4-1 battering of Bradford City.

While Newcastle possess the joint second-worst attacking record in the division, Howe's men have largely rediscovered their defensive steel to keep three clean sheets in their last three Premier League matches, and opponents have registered just 2.6 Expected Goals against the hosts in 2025-26.

Newcastle United Premier League form:





D



L



D



W



D





Newcastle United form (all competitions):





L



D



W



L



D



W





Arsenal Premier League form:





W



W



L



W



D





Arsenal form (all competitions):





W



L



W



W



D



W





Team News

Absent from Arsenal's last three matches with another freak shoulder injury, Martin Odegaard is being put through his paces in training again and is on course to be available this weekend, so the days of Mikel Merino starting in the captain's slot should be over for now.

However, the dangerous Noni Madueke is expected to miss two months with the knee injury he sustained against Man City, joining Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the infirmary; there has been no update on Piero Hincapie's recovery from a groin issue, though.

Madueke's blow is not so disastrous thanks to the return of Bukayo Saka from a hamstring problem, and the England international needs just one goal or assist this weekend to reach 100 direct Premier League involvements; he is currently sitting on 54 strikes and 45 helpers.

Newcastle boss Howe is also dealing with an injury to a right-winger, as Jacob Murphy is managing an Achilles niggle, although the 30-year-old will be available to his manager if required.

The same cannot be said for Fabian Schar (head), Yoane Wissa (knee) or Jacob Ramsey (ankle), although Howe has allayed fears over a potential problem for Sven Botman following his late substitution in the midweek win over Bradford.

In spite of his brace in the EFL Cup, Will Osula will expect to cede his spot at the tip of the attack to Nick Woltemade, while whoever starts on the left will have a wretched run to end.

Anthony Gordon has had 10 shots without finding the back of the net in the 2025-26 Premier League - only Bournemouth's David Brooks (11) has registered more without scoring - while Harvey Barnes has never scored against Arsenal in the top flight from 12 previous matches.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Botman, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

We say: Newcastle United 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal might be one of only four Premier League teams to have already scored 10 goals this season, but when it comes to facing teams with genuine defensive nous, Arteta's men look alarmingly short of ideas.

At the same time, Newcastle have been found wanting up front themselves, and the visitors have the joint-best defensive record in the league alongside Crystal Palace. This one surely has 0-0 written all over it.

