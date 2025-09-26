Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope to beat Newcastle United on Sunday, though the Toon will be able to select a key star despite some injury concerns.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has insisted that centre-back Sven Botman is not injured and ready to face Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners will resume their hunt for the Premier League title on the weekend when they face the Magpies, and they will hope to build upon their 2-0 victory against Port Vale in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Boss Mikel Arteta will know that anything other than a victory could be hugely damaging given his team are already five points behind league-leaders Liverpool.

Newcastle are certain to be difficult opponents at St James' Park, though there are fitness concerns regarding centre-back Botman.

Speaking to reporters after his side's 4-1 win against Bradford City on Wednesday, Howe reassured supporters that Botman was substituted to give Alex Murphy time on the pitch, saying: "Yeah, he is fine. That [substitution] was just to give Alex [Murphy] some minutes.”

The defender was brought off in the 89th minute, and he has only played 158 minutes in the league for the Toon this season.

Why Arsenal have to be careful of Newcastle United's threat

Newcastle have emerged as winners in three of their past four against Arsenal in all competitions, and they have won their last three at home against the Londoners.

The Toon also managed to recover from a two-goal deficit against Liverpool in August despite playing with 10 men, though they did concede the winner in second-half stoppage time.

Arsenal could also encounter difficulties when trying to break the Magpies down given their opponents have kept four clean sheets in their five Premier League matches.

The Gunners have struggled to produce chances from open play, and it would not be surprising if the Toon surrendered possession in order to exploit the visitors' lack of creativity.

Does Mikel Arteta have to beat Newcastle United to avoid pressure?

Arteta faced significant criticism for his decision to use a midfield of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi against Manchester City last Sunday, with many supporters claiming the Spaniard was too cautious.

The Gunners boss defended his selection choices, but there is a fear that he will not get the club over the line due to an overly defensive style.

A defeat this Sunday could see the Londoners fall eight points behind Liverpool after just six league games, and while that points total could be overturned before the end of the campaign, it would undoubtedly be demoralising having to chase the Reds at such a disadvantage.

Arteta's position as head coach is safe for now, but after another summer of significant expenditure, more question marks about his job could emerge if his side falls far behind Liverpool.