Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defended his selection choices against Manchester City last Sunday and insisted that his tactical approach paid off for large periods against their opponents.

The Gunners will face Port Vale on Wednesday in the EFL Cup third round, and many fans will be hoping for an exciting lineup.

Arteta was criticised by fans and pundits for leaving Eberechi Eze on the bench against City in the first half, with some arguing his approach was overly cautious.

When asked by reporters in the buildup to the match if he was surprised by the negative reaction to his selection choices, Arteta defended his decisions, saying : "I’m not surprised about anything. No, because I don't read it [the reaction], but I do get told a little bit what the narrative is around it.

If you tell me that [negativity] is the main one, if I'm surprised, I will be extremely surprised. With my knowledge and my know-how, and how I analyse a football game, it was impossible for anybody to predict such a dominance from Arsenal throughout 96 minutes because it never happened in 17 years of Pep [Guardiola] as a manager.

"So if the narrative goes somewhere else and we talk about dominance, about something else, how can you be dominant against such a team if you have a handbrake? Dominance and handbrake are two different words, but I accept everything. I will learn more to have a different vision."

City accumulated just 32.8% possession against Arsenal, which was the lowest figure Pep Guardiola has ever managed in his career as a head coach.

Is Mikel Arteta too cautious to win the Premier League title?

There are still 33 games left to play in the 2025-26 Premier League season, but Arsenal have so far failed to impress in the top flight.

The Londoners have produced just three xG from open play in the league this term, with the club struggling to produce chances against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Against the latter two sides, Arteta deployed a midfield three of Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, and none of the trio are particularly expansive on the ball.

While the Spaniard's approach against Liverpool may have been understandable, City have looked vulnerable defensively this campaign, and perhaps they would have been able to take advantage of their frailties had Eze started.

Have Liverpool shown the blueprint to Arsenal this season?

Arsenal have only conceded twice in six Premier League games, and their defensive displays this season have been impressive.

However, first-placed Liverpool are five points ahead of the Gunners despite having conceded five times this term, and they currently reside at the summit of the table due to their offensive firepower.

While the Merseysiders' tally of 11 goals is just one more than Arsenal's, nine of their goals have been from open play, whereas just three of the Londoners' goals have not originated from a set piece.

If Arteta is to guide the club to the title, he must help his team find ways of creating chances from open play, and perhaps he will have to sacrifice some defensive solidity in order to do so.