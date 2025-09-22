Sports Mole previews Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Port Vale and Arsenal, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

One of their least favourite haunts down the years, Arsenal begin another quest for EFL Cup stardom on Wednesday evening, when they hit the road to face Port Vale in the third round.

While the Gunners did not have to exert themselves in the first two stages, their hosts have already taken down Blackpool and Birmingham City away from home to earn a date with Mikel Arteta's men.

Match preview

So often lambasted for their perceived negative approach towards matches - especially against fellow members of the Big Six - the Arsenal shoe was on the other foot on Sunday, where it was all backs against the wall as far as Manchester City were concerned.

Pep Guardiola's bus-parking tactics very nearly paid dividends at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League's main event, but Arteta's crop finally found a belated spark through their newfound super sub, as Gabriel Martinelli popped up with an equalising lob in the dying embers.

However, against a City side who had just 32.8% of the ball - Guardiola's lowest-ever figure in a game as a manager - the 1-1 draw was very much a case of two points dropped rather than one gained for the Gunners, who now trail a perfect Liverpool by five in the fledgling rankings.

The handbrake ought to come off when the Gunners face lower-league opposition on Wednesday, though, as Arsenal re-enter a competition they have not won since 1993; last year's efforts ended in a 4-0 aggregate semi-final crushing at the hands of Newcastle United.

Either the Premier League or Champions League will be considered the ultimate prize by Gooners this season, and EFL Cup success will no doubt not be high on Arteta's list of priorities, but a disastrous defeat in midweek would only heighten questions about the Spaniard's ability to get his side over the line.

Of course, Port Vale's aspirations for the 2025-26 EFL Cup are far more modest, but the League One outfit can at least celebrate reaching the third round for just the second time in the last 16 seasons after two successful away days so far.

Darren Moore has masterminded 1-0 victories over Blackpool and Championship upstarts Birmingham in the current edition of the tournament, thus earning Port Vale a second third-round appearance in three years after a noteworthy quarter-final run in 2023-24.

The EFL Cup had been something of a welcome distraction for Port Vale, who endured a disastrous start to their League One campaign with no wins from their first seven matches, but Moore's men have finally rediscovered that winning feeling at an ideal time.

Indeed, the Valiants have secured back-to-back league victories over Exeter City and most recently Mansfield Town, although they needed their own injury-time intervention to seal a 2-1 win over the latter; a Ronan Curtis penalty in the 95th minute.

However, Arsenal were still prefixed with Woolwich when Port Vale last triumphed over the Gunners in 1901, although in their most recent meeting - a 1997-98 FA Cup third-round tie - the North Londoners needed a replay and penalties to see off their lower-division counterparts.

Team News

In customary Arsenal fashion, the Gunners came out of the weekend with two new fitness concerns; Piero Hincapie did not make the matchday squad due to an unspecified blow, while Noni Madueke was withdrawn at half time as a result of a knee injury.

The latter has been sent for scans and joins Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee) and Martin Odegaard (shoulder) on the sidelines for now, but Bukayo Saka and Ben White made welcome returns to the squad on Sunday; the latter was only an unused substitute, though.

However, both men ought to come straight into contention for a start on Wednesday, where Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly should also be among a number of changes.

Max Dowman starting is also not beyond the realm of possibility, but Saka will likely get the nod on the right flank as he builds his fitness back up.

As for Port Vale, on-loan Wrexham forward Mo Faal has now recovered from a hamstring injury, but Moore is also facing an unwanted quandary out wide following a trio of fresh blows.

Liam Gordon was forced off injured in the 79th minute of the win over Mansfield, Mitch Clark is not expected back from his unspecified issue for another week, while Kyle John has been ruled out for the next few matches owing to a muscle problem.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Humphreys, Debrah, Heneghan; Gabriel, Croasdale, Garrity, Byers, Shorrock; Cole, Curtis

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nwaneri, Norgaard, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

We say: Port Vale 0-3 Arsenal

As much as Arsenal can struggle to create in the Premier League, Arteta's men will surely pick the Port Vale lock with ease on Wednesday given their hosts' defensive woes throughout the campaign.

The visitors will be expected to start several players yearning for more prominent roles in Arteta's setup, and the intent to impress should carry the Gunners to a comfortable win.

