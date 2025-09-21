Pep Guardiola set a record as a manager when Manchester City drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Sunday, but the result will have been a welcome one to Liverpool.

Manchester City's draw with Arsenal saw Pep Guardiola record his lowest ever possession average as boss in a top-flight league match.

The Citizens were close to securing all three points against the Londoners on Sunday after Erling Haaland's first-half strike had given them the lead, but Gabriel Martinelli netted an equaliser in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

City often found themselves defending for large periods at the Emirates, something that fans have not become accustomed to given boss Guardiola has implemented a possession-dominant playstyle since his arrival in England in 2016.

His team's match against Arsenal was his 601st league game in charge of a club, with his side mustering just 32.8% possession, the lowest figure a team he has coached has averaged.

Guardiola's previous lowest possession average came in March 2023 (36.5%) in a clash against Arsenal, and it was apparent that City were hoping to make the most of counter-attacks in both outings.

Can Manchester City or Arsenal win the Premier League?

City have looked vulnerable defensively this term, so the fact they were able to limit Arsenal's threat in the final third should be seen as a positive.

It should be noted that they are already eight points behind league-leaders Liverpool after just five games in the top flight, and while there are enough matches left to get back into the title race, they will have to show more consistency to close down the Reds.

As for Arsenal, there is no doubting that they are among the best defensive sides in the world - they have only conceded twice in six fixtures in 2025-26 - but they have continued to struggle in the final third.

Mikel Arteta's side generated just 0.57xG from open play against City, and they failed to impress against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool earlier in the season.

Will Liverpool win the title once again?

Liverpool have been the division's early pace setters, winning all five of their opening Premier League matches, and they are the only team with maximum points.

Boss Arne Slot has so far failed to address his team's defensive frailties, with the Reds conceding two goals against Bournemouth, two goals against Newcastle United and once against Everton.

The Merseysiders should be credited for winning despite not being at their best, but it is difficult to see them continuing their winning streak without making tweaks at the back.

However, once the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz settle into the XI, few sides in Europe will be able to stop them from creating chances.