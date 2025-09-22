Sports Mole previews Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Newcastle United and Bradford City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Starting their quest to retain their long-awaited major trophy, Newcastle United host Bradford City in the third round of the EFL Cup at St James' Park on Wednesday night.

The Magpies have made a stuttering start to the 2025-26 campaign, whereas the Bantams are going from strength to strength following last term's dramatic promotion.

As the EFL Cup circus rolls up to the home of the North-East giants on Wednesday night, Newcastle United have commenced the 2025-26 schedule in worrying fashion, winning just one of their six matches across all competitions as they continue to learn to live without Alexander Isak.

Perhaps down to the hole left in attack by the Swedish sensation, the Magpies played out their third goalless draw of the season so far on Sunday afternoon, when a spirited display at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth led to clean sheets for both Djordje Petrovic and Nick Pope.

Winning one, drawing three and losing one of their opening five top-flight battles, the Champions League-competing Magpies are currently occupying a lowly 13th position in the Premier League standings, four points behind the aforementioned Cherries in fourth spot.

Eddie Howe's troops return to EFL Cup action for the first time since a drought-busting match last season, when Newcastle ended their 70-year wait for a major trophy courtesy of a final success over Arne Slot's Liverpool, who snatched Wembley goalscorer Isak from their opponents over the summer window.

Despite their less-than-convincing start to the campaign, the Premier League hosts should be relatively confident of booking their spot in the fourth-round draw on Wednesday, especially considering their commendable display against Barcelona at St James' Park last Thursday.

After securing automatic promotion to League One thanks to a 96th-minute winner on the final day of last season, Bradford City are showcasing that they are not in the third tier to simply make up the numbers, with Wednesday's visitors enjoying a barnstorming start to 2025-26.

Across 12 League One, EFL Cup and EFL Trophies battles, the in-form Bantams have lost just a single match and produced another statement result on the weekend in South Wales, where goals from Tommy Leigh, Antoni Sarcevic and Josh Neufville fired the travellers to a 3-1 success over title favourites Cardiff City.

Following the collection of nine points from their last four third-tier matches, Graham Alexander's troops are sitting at the top of the League One standings ahead of a midweek trip to St James' Park, possessing the confidence and form to pose a major threat to Newcastle.

Bradford commenced their EFL Cup adventure in the middle of August in the first round and are gaining the reputation of a giant killer of sorts, sealing away victories over Championship duo Blackburn Rovers (2-1) and Stoke City (3-0) in round one and two respectively.

Netting a brace in the recent home triumph over American-owned Huddersfield Town, Bobby Pointon is the poster boy of the Bradford revolution at the moment, with the 21-year-old scoring five League One goals already after managing just six League Two strikes from 40 appearances last season.

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

D L D W L D









Bradford City EFL Cup form:

W W









Bradford City form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Team News

Picking up a head injury during the Champions League defeat to Barcelona last week, Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is a doubt for Wednesday night and unlikely to be risked.

The Magpies are also set to be without the services of summer arrival Jacob Ramsey, who is ruled out until next month because of an ankle problem.

Another off-season recruit sentenced to a period in the medical room, attacker Yoane Wissa is currently battling against a knee injury.

With the opportunity to pit their wits against Champions League opposition, Bradford should field a near first-choice XI at St James' Park.

However, there could be a Bantams alteration in the middle of park, where goalscorer Leigh was replaced at half time in Cardiff on the weekend.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Krafth, Lascelles, Thiaw, Trippier, Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Elanga, Osula

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Pennington, Baldwin, Touray; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Wright; Sarcevic, Pointon; Swan

We say: Newcastle United 3-1 Bradford City

Based off their recent history in cup competitions, Bradford certainly have the potential to cause a second-choice Newcastle side problems on Wednesday.

However, even if the Magpies suffer a shock setback in the contest, they should have enough firepower to recover and secure a spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

