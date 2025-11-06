Sports Mole takes on singer-songwriter Felix Green for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek 11 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to a blockbuster of a clash on Saturday afternoon, as gameweek 11 in the 2025-26 Premier League season begins with Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester United in North London.

There are five games in total on Saturday, including Arsenal's trip to Sunderland, while there are five more on Sunday, with the pick of those seeing the champions Liverpool head to Manchester City.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table, six points ahead of second-placed Man City, while Liverpool and surprise package Sunderland make up the top four in the leading division in English football.

In the 11th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against singer-songwriter Felix Green, who is a Man City fan.

Read on to discover Felix's and our predictions for gameweek 11 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how The Horn's Nick True performed in the 10th set of fixtures this season.

Saturday, 12.30pm

Felix: Tottenham 2-2 Man United

Sports Mole: Tottenham 2-2 Man United

Saturday’s intriguing fixture could go either way given that both teams have struggled for consistency this season, though Man United’s recent upturn in form and growing sense of unity should boost their confidence.

The last two meetings have been tight affairs, ending 1-0 in Spurs’ favour, but we anticipate a more open contest this time around, with both teams cancelling each other out in an entertaining score draw.

Saturday, 3pm

Felix: Everton 3-0 Fulham

Sports Mole: Everton 2-1 Fulham

Saturday’s contest is a difficult one to call and there has been little to separate these two teams over the years, with both Everton and Fulham winning four games each across their last 11 Premier League meetings (D3).

The Cottagers have fared slightly better in recent encounters (W2 D1), but their away form is a concern heading into this one and we are backing the Toffees to return to winning ways in front of their own fans, especially if Ndiaye is fit to feature.

Saturday, 3pm

Nick: West Ham 2-1 Burnley

Saturday, 5.30pm

Felix: Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal

Sunderland's consistent home scorers pit their wits against one of the meanest backlines English football has ever seen, and the latter has our vote to come out on top.

While Gyokeres's absence deprives Arsenal of a physical demon whose link-up play has come on leaps and bounds, Merino is a serious penalty-box threat on his day, as he demonstrated in midweek.

And if the worst comes to the worst, set-pieces.

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, 8pm

Felix: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

Sports Mole: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

The new manager bounce phenomenon can work wonders in football, and given Chelsea's taxing 6,000-mile round trip in midweek, Blues fans may not be feeling 100% confident about the visit of the basement boys.

However, Maresca can recall plenty of established stars to his starting lineup, and we therefore cannot see any other result than a fourth win in five PL games for the hosts.

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Aston Villa 3-2 Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Brentford 1-2 Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Palace 3-1 Brighton

Sunday, 2pm

Felix: Forest 2-0 Leeds

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Sunday, 8pm

Felix: Man City 3-1 Liverpool

Felix Green Q&A

How did you come to support Man City and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Felix: As my family wasn’t too into football, along with my siblings I followed in my godfather's footsteps who had always been a City fan, and was blue from day one.

When thinking of top memories, I can’t look past the 2012 ‘AGUEROOO’ moment as I shared it with my family as well as my godfather, so it was a really special moment. Other than that, I’d have to say our first Champions league title and treble will be hard to forget.

Who have been your favourite five players for Man City?

Felix: Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany, and I honestly couldn’t choose between Rodri and David Silva.

What's going on with you at the moment?

Felix: I’m currently coming off the back of my first single ‘Dirty Cigarette’, which was recently released. Since then, I’ve been in the studio writing and working with a couple of great producers on new material to take into 2026.

Outside of music, I’ve been keeping active with CrossFit and I’m a big football enthusiast of course - it keeps my head clear and fuels my creativity when I’m back in the studio.

Felix Green's first single ’Dirty Cigarette’ is out now.

You can follow Felix Green on Instagram.

