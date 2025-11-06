Preview:West Ham United vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between West Ham United and Burnley, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to claim back-to-back Premier League home wins for the first time since February, West Ham United welcome Burnley to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams meet for the first time since March 2024 when Danny Ings scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the Hammers against his former club to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw in the capital.

Match preview

After enduring a miserable six-game winless run in the Premier League, including five defeats, West Ham surprised many when they came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 last weekend to earn their first home victory in almost nine months.

Lucas Paqueta’s stunner cancelled out an early opener from Jacob Murphy, before Sven Botman put the ball into his own net to give the Hammers the lead on the stroke of half time. Tomas Soucek then bravely poked home deep into second-half stoppage time to provide the London Stadium faithful with a rare moment of celebration.

On an afternoon when West Ham supporters staged a sit-in protest against the club’s board after the match, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted to record his first win in charge which has moved his team up to 18th place in the table and to within three points of Saturday’s opponents Burnley in 17th spot.

Remarkably, over half of the shots on target West Ham have had in the Premier League since the arrival of Nuno came in their win over Newcastle (nine out of 16), which represents their most in a game against a team who were not newly promoted since having nine against Leeds United in May 2023.

The Hammers will fancy their chances of success on Saturday, as they are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meeting with Burnley (W3 D3), while they have not lost any of their last 11 top-flight matches against the Clarets when scoring at least one goal (W8 D3) since losing 2-1 at Turf Moor in February 2010.

Following two important wins over Leeds United (2-0) and Wolves (3-2), it was always going to be a tough task for Burnley to pick up any points against high-flying league leaders Arsenal, but the Turf Moor faithful will have taken heart from their team’s admirable display in a 2-0 defeat last weekend.

The Clarets’ second-half performance, in particular, was a “pleasing factor” in the eyes of head coach Scott Parker, who believes his team have performed “incredibly well” up to this point in the season and are “going in the right direction” as they prioritise top-flight survival.

After 10 matches, Burnley have had the fewest shots in the Premier League this term (74), with this average of 7.4 shots per game representing the lowest by a team on record in a top-flight season since 1997-98. Despite this, their 16.2% shot conversion is the second best of any team this campaign, behind only Tottenham (17.5%).

Parker, who made over 100 appearances for West Ham across a four-year spell between 2007 and 2011, will endeavour to guide his Burnley side to back-to-back Premier League wins on the road for the first time since the 2019-20 season when they travel to the London Stadium on Saturday. However, their record in away encounters with the Hammers leaves a lot to be desired.

Indeed, Burnley have come out on top in only two of their last 11 top-flight away meetings against West Ham (D2 L7) - winning 3-0 in March 2018 and 1-0 in July 2020 - and they have conceded a total of 20 goals in that time.

Team News

West Ham duo Niclas Fullkrug (thigh) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (muscle) are both targeting returns from injury after the international break, while Oliver Scarles (shoulder), George Earthy (hamstring) and Lukasz Fabianski (back) are also in the treatment room.

After producing a man-of-the-match performance on his first Premier League start of the season against Newcastle, Freddie Potts will hope to retain his place in centre-midfield alongside Matheus Fernandes and Lucas Paqueta, though Tomas Soucek will be pushing for a recall.

Callum Wilson has only scored more PL goals against current club West Ham (12) and Everton (eight) than he has against Burnley (seven), scoring six goals in his last four starts against the Clarets. The 33-year-old striker is expected to join Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville in attack.

As for Burnley, Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts (both knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, but Parker has confirmed that defender Hjalmar Ekdal “should be fine” to feature after sustaining a black eye in training.

Jaidon Anthony is in line to keep his place on the left flank, while Loum Tchaouna, Marcus Edwards and Jacob Bruun Larsen are all set to battle with one another for a start on the opposite wing, with the former of those three seemingly the most likely to get the nod on this occasion.

After missing the defeat to Arsenal last weekend through illness, Lyle Foster is fit and has taken part in full training this week, so he could be ready to start up front at the expense of Zian Flemming.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Florentino, Cullen; Tchaouna, Foster, Anthony

We say: West Ham United 2-1 Burnley

Both West Ham and Burnley will view Saturday’s contest as a good opportunity to claim valuable points in their battle to avoid the drop before heading into the international break.

Considering the Hammers’ recent record against the Clarets as well as their promising display against Newcastle, we are backing the hosts to just edge what could prove to be a closely-contested battle in East London.

