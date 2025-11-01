Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table - for a matter of hours at least - courtesy of a straightforward 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Trekking to a ground where they had never lost in the Premier League, Arsenal's quest to maintain that unblemished sequence got off to the ideal start, as Viktor Gyokeres ended his five-game top-flight scoring drought from yet another corner.

The Sweden international went from poacher to playmaker later on in the first half, pinging a beautiful pass over to Leandro Trossard, who then crossed for Declan Rice to double the leaders' lead in Lancashire.

Gyokeres's half-time withdrawal then sparked fears of an injury to Arsenal's number 14, although the hosts' brief moments of second-half promise did not translate into a captivating comeback.

Thanks to Manchester United's failure to beat Nottingham Forest, Arsenal are now seven points clear of nearest challengers Bournemouth at the summit, while Burnley lie 17th but boast a four-point lead over the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Clarets boss Scott Parker opted to sacrifice an attacker for another central option in Josh Laurent, but just 14 minutes and one set-piece later, the hosts' game-plan was in tatters.

A "ridiculous" and "boring" narrative surrounding Arsenal's dead-ball situations was shot down ahead of Saturday's game, and amid scepticism from rival fans that such tactics may not be sustainable, the truth is that the Gunners just cannot stop scoring from them.

For it to be Gyokeres who capitalised this time around was even sweeter for Arsenal fans, who then witnessed the Swede play one of the passes of the season for Trossard just before Rice's goal, although his premature withdrawal will be of concern until Arteta sheds more light on the reasons.

However, that was the only minor blemish on an otherwise wonderful day for Arsenal, who have also now kept seven straight clean sheets in all competitions, and four in a row in the Premier League.

Burnley were always fighting an uphill battle to get the better of the title favourites, but Parker's men never gave up the ghost and showed fleeting signs of promise in the second half, albeit nothing that truly worried an impenetrable Gunners backline.

BURNLEY VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

14th min: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (Viktor Gyokeres)

You know the drill.

Rice whips in a quintessential delicious corner to the back post, Gabriel Magalhaes nods the ball back into the mixer and Gyokeres heads home from close range.

35th min: Burnley 0-2 Arsenal (Declan Rice)

Started by Gyokeres, finished by Rice - the roles are reversed!

It is another headed goal for the Gunners, but this one comes from open play, as Arteta's men deal with a Burnley long throw and Gyokeres sprays an astounding pass over to Trossard onto the left.

The Belgian clips in a sumptuous cross, which Rice meets with a slick header into the side of the net past Martin Dubravka, who had stepped to his left and could not dive back to his right quickly enough.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DECLAN RICE

Gyokeres easily enjoyed his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt at Turf Moor, but £105m man Rice ran the show from the middle of the park, once again justifying the half-price chants.

Rice delivered yet another inch-perfect corner for the leaders' opener, took his own header like a seasoned centre-forward and also put in five tackles and three interceptions to contribute to another well-earned clean sheet.

BURNLEY VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Burnley 46%-54% Arsenal

Shots: Burnley 3-12 Arsenal

Shots on target: Burnley 0-8 Arsenal

Corners: Burnley 1-6 Arsenal

Fouls: Burnley 10-13 Arsenal

BEST STATS



8 - Arsenal have scored eight league goals via corners this season - the most ever by a team in their first 10 games of a Premier League campaign. Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/WEAtkkBWEc

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

An away day in the Champions League is next on the agenda for Arsenal, who head to Slavia Prague on Tuesday night before travelling to another newly-promoted top-flight side in Sunderland next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Burnley's final game before the November international break sees the Clarets pit their wits against West Ham United at the London Stadium in seven days' time.

