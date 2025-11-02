West Ham United secure three points for the first time under Nuno Espirito Santo, beating Newcastle United 3-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United's 3-1 triumph against Newcastle United on Sunday at the London Stadium gave Nuno Espirito Santo his first win as boss, providing the team relief in their fight for survival.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the opening stages, with Jacob Murphy's low strike powerful enough to beat Alphonse Areola.

West Ham thought they would have the opportunity to level the scoreline from the penalty spot before a quarter of an hour had passed, but a VAR intervention recommended a review of Malick Thiaw's challenge on Jarrod Bowen, and referee Rob Jones changed his initial decision.

The hosts found their way onto the scoresheet, with Lucas Paqueta shooting from distance and sending the ball low into the bottom-left corner, and a Sven Botman own goal then gave the Hammers an unlikely first-half lead.

Though Freddie Potts was cruelly denied his first goal for the club due to a marginal offside call against Tomas Soucek in the second half, the latter managed to round off an impressive win with a goal of his own in the closing stages during a counter attack.

The victory means West Ham end the weekend in 18th place with seven points, whereas Newcastle are in 13th place with 12 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

While points on the board are all that matter for the Hammers, boss Nuno Espirito Santo can also take many positives from his side's performance.

The victory was his first as manager, and he will hope that the match can kickstart West Ham's season, though they still face a difficult battle for survival.

As for Newcastle, while panicking after 10 Premier League games would be wrong, the team's attacking flaws were on full display at the London Stadium.

Nick Woltemade has performed admirably this campaign, but the Toon looked remarkably limited without him on the pitch.

Eddie Howe's side are now five points from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and though that gap is by no means insurmountable, it would not be surprising if the club fell further behind given they have lost three of their past five in the top flight.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Jacob Murphy goal vs. West Ham United (4th min, West Ham United 0-1 Newcastle United)



What a finish! Jacob Murphy is at it again! ? pic.twitter.com/PGGMs5nwI3

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Newcastle attack down West Ham's right through Jacob Murphy, and as he jockeys his way towards the box, he strikes the ball low into the bottom-left corner.

A disastrous start!

14th min: Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) penalty overturned



No penalty after a VAR check at the London Stadium! ❌ pic.twitter.com/CGkUwW4ah6

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Malick Thiaw challenges Jarrod Bowen in the penalty area, but referee Rob Jones takes another look at the challenge after initially awarding a penalty, and replays show the Toon defender did make contact with the ball.

Penalty overturned!

Lucas Paqueta goal vs. Newcastle United (35th min, West Ham United 1-1 Newcastle United)



Lucas Paqueta, TAKE A BOW! ? pic.twitter.com/mXBKu9OUTl

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

West Ham recover the ball some distance from goal before working possession to Lucas Paqueta, who takes a touch before striking low towards the left of goal, and his long-range effort manages to beat Nick Pope.

An outrageous finish!

Sven Botman own goal vs. Newcastle United (45th + 5th min, West Ham United 2-1 Newcastle United)



West Ham take the lead through an own goal from Sven Botman! ? pic.twitter.com/VhRbA45R1Y

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Aaron Wan-Bissaka attacks down the right flank and attempts to drive a low cross towards Callum Wilson, but centre-back Sven Botman's attempted interception sees him slide tackle the ball into the back of his own net.

A relegation lifeline for West Ham!

68th min: Freddie Potts (West Ham United) goal ruled out



If those boots were a size smaller... ? Freddie Potts was denied a goal on his first Premier League start ❌ VAR spotted that Tomas Soucek was (just) offside in the build-up ? pic.twitter.com/M0BBF1H7Mp

— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 2, 2025

Tomas Soucek knocks down Bowen's cross to Freddie Potts, who lunges at the ball and smashes it over the line in the box, but Soucek was just offside.

No goal!

Tomas Soucek goal vs. Newcastle United (90th + 7th min, West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United)



Tomáš Souček in the 96th minute! ? pic.twitter.com/pjtESAnpC8

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2025

Paqueta and Bowen charge down the right flank in the closing stages, and the latter manages to get an effort off at goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the ball sneaks under the shot-stopper, allowing Tomas Soucek to slide along the floor to tap home.

Three points for the Hammers!

MAN OF THE MATCH - LUCAS PAQUETA

If West Ham are to achieve Premier League survival, they will have to hope for more of the same from Lucas Paqueta, who equalised for the Hammers against Newcastle United.

His long-range strike was a key turning point for the hosts, and while he was effective going forward, he also managed to win seven of his 11 duels, with his defensive contributions helping his side secure three points.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 38%-62% Newcastle United

Shots: West Ham United 15-12 Newcastle United

Shots on target: West Ham United 9-4 Newcastle United

Corners: West Ham United 7-6 Newcastle United

Fouls: West Ham United 5-10 Newcastle United

BEST STATS



Five of Lucas Paquetá's nine non-penalty goals in the Premier League for West Ham have been scored from outside the penalty area (55.6%). pic.twitter.com/rFoGm3cbxk

— Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 2, 2025



West Ham lead at half time for the first time in the Premier League this season. ⚒️ https://t.co/dENOI2w5rA

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 2, 2025



Only Mark Noble (8), Frank Lampard (7), Manuel Lanzini (6), and Paolo Di Canio (6) have scored more Premier League goals from outside the box for West Ham than Lucas Paquetá (5). 33% of his PL goals have come from outside the box. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uMznunbU2L

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 2, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham will hope that their clash against Burnley on Saturday can kickstart their Premier League season, and a win against Bournemouth on November 22 would also be a welcome boost to the struggling Hammers.

Newcastle United's Champions League campaign continues on Wednesday against Athletic Bilbao, with the Magpies set to return to Premier League action on Sunday away to Brentford.

No Data Analysis info