[monks data]
West Ham logo
Premier League
Nov 2, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Newcastle logo

West HamWest Ham United
3-1
NewcastleNewcastle United

FT

West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lucas Paqueta gives Nuno Espirito Santo first win

By
Magpies hammered: Paqueta stars as Nuno gets first win as West Ham boss
© Sportimage / Imago
West Ham United secure three points for the first time under Nuno Espirito Santo, beating Newcastle United 3-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday.

West Ham United's 3-1 triumph against Newcastle United on Sunday at the London Stadium gave Nuno Espirito Santo his first win as boss, providing the team relief in their fight for survival.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the opening stages, with Jacob Murphy's low strike powerful enough to beat Alphonse Areola.

West Ham thought they would have the opportunity to level the scoreline from the penalty spot before a quarter of an hour had passed, but a VAR intervention recommended a review of Malick Thiaw's challenge on Jarrod Bowen, and referee Rob Jones changed his initial decision.

The hosts found their way onto the scoresheet, with Lucas Paqueta shooting from distance and sending the ball low into the bottom-left corner, and a Sven Botman own goal then gave the Hammers an unlikely first-half lead.

Though Freddie Potts was cruelly denied his first goal for the club due to a marginal offside call against Tomas Soucek in the second half, the latter managed to round off an impressive win with a goal of his own in the closing stages during a counter attack.

The victory means West Ham end the weekend in 18th place with seven points, whereas Newcastle are in 13th place with 12 points.


SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

West Ham United players celebrate Lucas Paqueta's goal against Newcastle United, on November 2, 2025

While points on the board are all that matter for the Hammers, boss Nuno Espirito Santo can also take many positives from his side's performance.

The victory was his first as manager, and he will hope that the match can kickstart West Ham's season, though they still face a difficult battle for survival.

As for Newcastle, while panicking after 10 Premier League games would be wrong, the team's attacking flaws were on full display at the London Stadium.

Nick Woltemade has performed admirably this campaign, but the Toon looked remarkably limited without him on the pitch.

Eddie Howe's side are now five points from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and though that gap is by no means insurmountable, it would not be surprising if the club fell further behind given they have lost three of their past five in the top flight.


WEST HAM UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Jacob Murphy goal vs. West Ham United (4th min, West Ham United 0-1 Newcastle United)

Newcastle attack down West Ham's right through Jacob Murphy, and as he jockeys his way towards the box, he strikes the ball low into the bottom-left corner.

A disastrous start!

14th min: Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) penalty overturned


Malick Thiaw challenges Jarrod Bowen in the penalty area, but referee Rob Jones takes another look at the challenge after initially awarding a penalty, and replays show the Toon defender did make contact with the ball.

Penalty overturned!

Lucas Paqueta goal vs. Newcastle United (35th min, West Ham United 1-1 Newcastle United)


West Ham recover the ball some distance from goal before working possession to Lucas Paqueta, who takes a touch before striking low towards the left of goal, and his long-range effort manages to beat Nick Pope.

An outrageous finish!

Sven Botman own goal vs. Newcastle United (45th + 5th min, West Ham United 2-1 Newcastle United)


Aaron Wan-Bissaka attacks down the right flank and attempts to drive a low cross towards Callum Wilson, but centre-back Sven Botman's attempted interception sees him slide tackle the ball into the back of his own net.

A relegation lifeline for West Ham!

68th min: Freddie Potts (West Ham United) goal ruled out


Tomas Soucek knocks down Bowen's cross to Freddie Potts, who lunges at the ball and smashes it over the line in the box, but Soucek was just offside.

No goal!

Tomas Soucek goal vs. Newcastle United (90th + 7th min, West Ham United 3-1 Newcastle United)


Paqueta and Bowen charge down the right flank in the closing stages, and the latter manages to get an effort off at goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the ball sneaks under the shot-stopper, allowing Tomas Soucek to slide along the floor to tap home.

Three points for the Hammers!


MAN OF THE MATCH - LUCAS PAQUETA

Lucas Paqueta of West Ham United during his side's match against Newcastle United, on November 2, 2025

If West Ham are to achieve Premier League survival, they will have to hope for more of the same from Lucas Paqueta, who equalised for the Hammers against Newcastle United.

His long-range strike was a key turning point for the hosts, and while he was effective going forward, he also managed to win seven of his 11 duels, with his defensive contributions helping his side secure three points.


WEST HAM UNITED VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 38%-62% Newcastle United

Shots: West Ham United 15-12 Newcastle United

Shots on target: West Ham United 9-4 Newcastle United

Corners: West Ham United 7-6 Newcastle United

Fouls: West Ham United 5-10 Newcastle United


BEST STATS





WHAT NEXT?

West Ham will hope that their clash against Burnley on Saturday can kickstart their Premier League season, and a win against Bournemouth on November 22 would also be a welcome boost to the struggling Hammers.

Newcastle United's Champions League campaign continues on Wednesday against Athletic Bilbao, with the Magpies set to return to Premier League action on Sunday away to Brentford.

ID:584943:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect12720:
Written by
Lewis Nolan
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Aaron Wan-Bissaka Alphonse Areola Callum Wilson Eddie Howe Freddie Potts Jacob Murphy Jarrod Bowen Lucas Paqueta Malick Thiaw Nick Pope Nick Woltemade Nuno Espirito Santo Sven Botman Tomas Soucek Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!