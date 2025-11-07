Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Newcastle United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Brentford are 12th with 13 points and Newcastle United are 13th with 12 points heading into Sunday's fascinating bottom-half Premier League battle at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees fell to a 2-0 London derby defeat to Crystal Palace in their most recent outing, while the Magpies restored their pride in midweek by beating Champions League foes Athletic Bilbao by the same scoreline.

Match preview

After Thomas Frank, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo all cleared out their Brentford lockers, the Bees were tipped by some to be relegation dog fighters in the 2025-26 season, but Keith Andrews and co have defied expectation so far.

The Jordan Henderson-reinforced hosts have been a welcome addition to the Premier League since their historic promotion in 2021, and Brentford are well on their way to a sixth straight season of top-flight football, lying comfortably in mid-table in the Premier League rankings.

However, the challenge posed by FA Cup winners Crystal Palace proved too taxing for Andrews's side to overcome last weekend at Selhurst Park, where Jean-Philippe Mateta's opener and a Nathan Collins own goal condemned Brentford to their fifth league defeat of the season.

The Bees had strung together a three-match winning sequence before that derby loss, though - taking down West Ham United, Liverpool and Manchester United's EFL Cup conquerors Grimsby Town - and the hosts tend to fare better in non-capital clashes.

Indeed, Brentford have won five of their last six Premier League home games against teams outside of London, whereas they have managed to claim just one victory in their last 10 capital derbies at the Gtech Community Stadium in the top flight.

Another trip to London could have waited for Sunday's visitors Newcastle, whose display in their dismal 3-1 defeat to West Ham United last weekend left head coach Eddie Howe seething, but the boss got the response he was after in Europe.

Thanks to a pair of headers from Dan Burn and Joelinton - the former of whom scored one of the finest aerial efforts the Champions League will see this season - Newcastle comfortably got the better of an Athletic side ruing the absences of key attacking figures Nico Williams, Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet.

Fresh from equalling their longest-ever winning streak in the Champions League - winning each of their last three in Europe's premier tournament - the 13th-placed Magpies strive for some belated consistency in the Premier League, where they are mathematically closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

An abysmal away record is mostly to blame for Newcastle's bottom-half ranking; the Magpies are just one of four Premier League sides without a victory on the road this season, and they have failed to win any of their last eight top-flight games on rival turf.

Howe's men were coincidentally bested 4-2 by Brentford in this exact fixture last season, but they have since overcome the Bees in back-to-back home games, earning a 3-1 success in the EFL Cup quarter-finals before April's 2-1 top-flight victory.

Team News

It is as you were on the Brentford fitness front for gameweek 11, as Andrews is only missing Benjamin Arthur (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee) and Antoni Milambo, the latter of whom underwent ACL reconstruction surgery on Tuesday.

The Bees boss will therefore be working with an identical squad from the loss to Crystal Palace, although Collins and Kevin Schade are now walking a disciplinary tightrope and will incur a one-match ban if booked on Sunday.

Nevertheless, the duo should form part of an unchanged starting lineup for the hosts, whose attacking talisman Igor Thiago boasts a praiseworthy three goals from his last three Premier League home appearances.

However, Newcastle are likely to be working with a reduced squad thanks to Anthony Gordon's midweek blow - the winger came off in the first half of the Athletic win due to a recurrence of a hip issue and is now likely to miss Sunday's trip.

Fellow attacker Will Osula will also be out until after the international break due to an ankle injury, as will Harrison Ashby (thigh), Tino Livramento (knee) and ex-Bees forward Wissa (knee), who will at least be spared a hostile welcome back.

Gordon's injury should see Harvey Barnes switch across to the left flank and Jacob Murphy return to the right wing, where the Englishman will endeavour to score in three straight Premier League games for the first time.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

We say: Brentford 1-1 Newcastle United

High-quality entertainment has been a guarantee in this particular fixture so far - Brentford vs. Newcastle has the highest average goals-per-game of any Premier League fixture to be played at least eight times, with 4.1.

While we still expect both sides to score in Sunday's battle too, a more low-key contest may be on the cards given Newcastle's midweek fatigue and dire away form, but the Magpies have only been bettered by six teams defensively all season long.

