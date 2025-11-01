Crystal Palace win their first Premier League game in four, with the Eagles beating Brentford 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways in the Premier League, beating Brentford 2-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Jean-Philippe Mateta predictably opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, with the striker's looped header flying over visiting goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, though the hosts should thank Yeremy Pino for his excellent free kick into the penalty area.

The Eagles' lead was doubled from yet another set piece shortly after half time, when Bees centre-back Nathan Collins somehow flicked the ball into his own net following a long throw from Jefferson Lerma.

Palace faced little threat in the second half and were good value for their win, and the result leaves them in seventh place with 16 points, whereas Brentford end the match in 12th place with 13 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Football in the Premier League is increasingly becoming a game of set pieces, and Palace's ability to threaten opponents from dead-ball situations bodes well.

Oliver Glasner has not experienced defeat in any of his last 11 matches in the Premier League at Selhurst Park, and while the victroy was his side's first in four top-flight matches, the club are only one point from fourth-placed Sunderland.

Brentford should not feel disheartened by their loss considering their hosts have been outstanding for large periods this campaign, but they rarely offered a threat in the final third.

Had Keith Andrews not lost both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, perhaps his Bees side would not have been so easily beaten, but their season should still be seen positively in light of their turbulent summer.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRENTFORD HIGHLIGHTS

31st min: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford (Jean-Philippe Mateta)

Yeremy Pino launches a free kick from the left of the halfway line towards the right side of the box, where Jefferson Lerma headers across goal towards Jean-Philippe Mateta, who loops his own header from a central area all the way into the left side of the net.

A fantastic header!

35th min: Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace) shot

Ismaila Sarr controls a clearance from Brentford on his chest, and he volleys an effort to the right side of goal, but his shot goes narrowly wide of the post.

Palace have had the better chances!

51st min: Crystal Palace 2-0 Brentford (Nathan Collins own goal)

Lerma launches a throw into the box from the left side of the pitch, and his delivery is met by Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins, but the defender can only flick the ball backwards and past his own goalkeeper.

Another set piece!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARC GUEHI

There was in truth relatively little for Marc Guehi to deal with, but he should still be commended for his individual performance, with and without the ball.

The Palace captain won nine of his 13 duels, while he also completed the most passes of any Eagles player (26), and his display in both boxes during set pieces was excellent.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BRENTFORD MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 36%-64% Brentford

Shots: Crystal Palace 9-6 Brentford

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford

Corners: Crystal Palace 6-5 Brentford

Fouls: Crystal Palace 7-11 Brentford

BEST STATS



Non-penalty league goals since the start of last season: 16 — Jean-Philippe Mateta 15 — Lautaro Martínez pic.twitter.com/mHVAsvs5OF

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) November 1, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Crystal Palace will hope to return to winning ways in the Conference League on Thursday against AZ Alkmaar, before they then take on rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

Brentford's next two clashes come in the Premier League, with the Bees set to host Newcastle United on Sunday before facing Brighton on November 22.

No Data Analysis info