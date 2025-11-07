Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In the latest edition of the M23 derby, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns at Selhurst Park for Premier League points on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles have enjoyed success across a range of competitions in recent times, whilst the Seagulls picked up a notable win on the domestic front last time out.

Match preview

Following a four-game winless run stretching from October 5 to October 29, Crystal Palace have managed to get their campaign back on track with a three-match winning streak, with the latest of those successes arriving against Eredivisie opposition in the Conference League on Thursday night.

After last month's AEK Larnaca disaster in South London, the continental-competing Eagles made swift amends to claim their second triumph of the League Phase, with a brilliant brace from Ismaila Sarr and a Maxence Lacroix effort securing victory over AZ Alkmaar.

Now on a mission to seal four straight competitive wins for the first time since the beginning of March, Oliver Glasner's troops are sitting ninth in the Premier League standings after 10 matches, just two points behind Manchester City in second, highlighting the sheer size of the chasing pack behind league leaders Arsenal.

Alongside the Gunners, Bournemouth, Sunderland and this weekend's opponents Brighton, Palace are one of five sides who are yet to experience top-flight defeat on home soil this season, however the Eagles have picked up just two wins across five Premier League home games.

Set to be vital in Glasner's hopes of guiding his side to a top-half finish for only the second time in the last 11 years, Jean-Philippe Mateta has enjoyed a barnstorming start to the campaign with six league goals - only Man City's Erling Haaland (13) has netted more strikes in the division.

After a pair of difficult aways defeat at Old Trafford and the Emirates to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, Europe-chasing Brighton extended their unbeaten league home on the South Coast to five matches with the battering of Leeds United last weekend.

Narrowly missing out on an England call-up this week, Danny Welbeck netted his sixth Premier League goal of the season to start the scoring in Sussex, before the second half saw South American winger Diego Gomez claim a top-flight brace, building on his early-season exploits in the EFL Cup.

Courtesy of their Saturday afternoon smashing of Daniel Farke's side, Brighton moved up to 10th spot in the Premier League rankings ahead of Sunday's M23 derby in South London, just the single point and position behind Palace, who will be desperate to keep their rivals in the rear-view mirror.

Only four of the Seagulls' 15 top-flight points have been collected on the road this season and their only result in the last three away matches was an uninspiring draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, however Fabian Hurzeler's men are no strangers to winning in the capital, defeating Chelsea 3-1 back in September.

Following a six-game unbeaten run (W2 D4) in this fixture between September 2021 and February 2024, Brighton were beat twice by Crystal Palace during the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, with France international Mateta and Daniel Munoz scoring the goals to secure three points at Selhurst Park in April.

Crystal Palace Premier League form: W W L D L W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions): D L L W W W

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form: D W D W L W

Brighton & Hove Albion form (all competitions): W D W L L W

Team News

Crystal Palace are sweating over the fitness of star attacker Sarr, who was subbed off after 65 minutes on Thursday as he looks to manage a hamstring problem.

Suffering a setback in his recovery from a serious knee injury, Chadi Riad was unable to make the matchday squad for the win over AZ Alkmaar.

The Eagles remain without the services of former Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah, who picked up a hamstring strain at the end of October.

Yet to kick a competitive ball during the 2025-26 campaign, Cheick Doucoure is continuing his recovery from a problematic knee issue.

Brighton boss Hurzeler has confirmed that his side will welcome Joel Veltman back into the ranks this weekend following a calf injury.

The Seagulls head coach is also hopeful of Japan international Kaoru Mitoma making a comeback on Sunday from a foot problem.

On a less positive note, ex-England stalwart James Milner (muscular) and Brajan Gruda (knee) remain sidelined for the visitors to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Kamada, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

After a mini-blip, Crystal Palace are back on track across all competitions and will be desperate to extend their winning run against Brighton to three matches.

The Seagulls head up to the capital once again, and we feel that Sunday's result will fall between those picked up at Chelsea and Arsenal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email