Brighton proved far too strong for Leeds United as the Seagulls powered to a comfortable 3-0 victory in front of their home fans at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion have moved within two points of the top four after blowing away Leeds United in a one-sided Premier League encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez was the star of the show as the 22-year-old scored a six-minute brace in the second half to ensure all three points remained on the south coast.

Danny Welbeck also got on the scoresheet, scoring Brighton's opener after just 11 minutes. The in-form striker capitalised on clever build-up work from Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer, before rattling the net for the sixth time in five Premier League matches.

Leeds, who have a terrible record away at Brighton, could only come up with a couple of shots on target - both of which came in the second half - in what proved to be a very disappointing day at the office for Daniel Farke and his men.

Brighton came into this fixture on the back of a league defeat to Manchester United and an EFL Cup loss to Arsenal, though their determination to return to winning ways was evident from the very first whistle.

Fabian Hurzeler's men were a step ahead of Leeds in every department and never looked in trouble as they powered to their fourth Premier League win of the season.

With only the FA Cup and the Premier League on their list of duties this season, Brighton are certainly in a position to push for European football - something they missed out on last term.

For Leeds, this was the continuation of their rotten run of results away at the Amex. The Whites have never tasted victory at the ground, and their last goal at the venue came all the way back in 2012 during a Championship fixture.

Farke's men have picked up just one win from their last five Premier League games, while their away results this season continue to paint a sad picture, with the Whites losing five of their six away matches across all competitions.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Diego Gomez

Diego Gomez produced his best performance of the season, not only scoring two good goals but also showing a lot of good qualities in the middle of the park.

The Paraguay international went into this fixture without a Premier League goal this season, though he did bag four against Barnsley in a cup game a couple of months ago.

BRIGHTON VS. LEEDS UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton 50%-50% Leeds United

Shots: Brighton 14-5 Leeds United

Shots on target: Brighton 7-2 Leeds United

Corners: Brighton 4-7 Leeds United

Fouls: Brighton 10-7 Leeds United

The last eight meetings between Brighton & Leeds at The Amex ? Brighton 3-0 Leeds Brighton 1-0 Leeds Brighton 0-0 Leeds Brighton 2-0 Leeds Brighton 2-0 Leeds Brighton 4-0 Leeds Brighton 2-0 Leeds Brighton 1-0 Leeds An aggregate score of 15-0 ? pic.twitter.com/6YVtvAKgTZ

— Sky Bet (@SkyBet) November 1, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton will now take plenty of confidence into next week's derby against in-form Crystal Palace - a tasty encounter considering both teams have performed well so far this season.

Leeds United, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road next Sunday.



