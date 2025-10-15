Sports Mole takes on singer, songwriter, musician and producer Woody for a Premier League predictions challenge in gameweek eight of the 2025-26 campaign.

Gameweek eight in the Premier League kicks off at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, with Nottingham Forest welcoming Chelsea in the early start.

There are seven games on Saturday, with the pick of the matches seeing Premier League leaders Arsenal make the trip to Fulham for a London derby.

On Sunday, there are just two fixtures, including Manchester United's visit to Liverpool, and the Red Devils will be looking to inflict a fourth straight defeat on Arne Slot's side.

The action will then conclude at the London Stadium on Monday evening, with West Ham United hosting Brentford.

In the eighth set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against singer, songwriter, musician and producer Woody.

Read on to discover Woody's and our predictions for gameweek eight of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how Oxfordshire singer-songwriter Felix Ross performed in the seventh set of fixtures this season.

Saturday, 12.30pm

Woody: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Chelsea (Ange sacked)

Sports Mole: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea

The international break came at an ideal time for Forest and an inopportune time for Chelsea, whose surfeit of fitness doubts makes this one of the trickier pre-game predictions.

However, the Blues have scored 50% of their Premier League away goals from corners this season, and given Forest's well-documented struggles defending dead balls under Postecoglou, that could very well prove to be the difference.

Saturday, 3pm

Woody: Sunderland 1-1 Wolves

Sports Mole: Sunderland 1-0 Wolves

Wolves are desperate to get off the mark with a much-needed win in the Premier League and will have identified their trip to Sunderland as a real opportunity to claim maximum points.

However, the Black Cats have particularly impressed on home soil this term, and given the visitors have been lacking a cutting edge up front, we are backing the hosts to secure a slender victory.

Saturday, 3pm

Woody: Burnley 0-0 Leeds

Sports Mole: Burnley 1-0 Leeds

This fixture represents a major opportunity for both teams to claim three valuable points and climb away from the relegation zone. Both encounters last season were tight affairs and another close contest could be on the cards this weekend, one that we feel Burnley will edge on home soil.

Saturday, 3pm

Woody: Palace 1-2 Bournemouth

Sports Mole: Palace 1-1 Bournemouth

The only side to ever keep five successive Premier League clean sheets against Crystal Palace were Tottenham Hotspur from 2016 to 2019, but the Eagles will surely snap their barren scoreless run against Bournemouth at their Selhurst Park fortress.

However, even with the international break disrupting their momentum, the in-form Cherries should be more than good enough for a share of the spoils in the capital, but their wait for Premier League win number 100 will surely continue.

Manchester City vs. Everton

Saturday, 3pm

Woody: Man City 1-2 Everton

Sports Mole: Man City 2-0 Everton

Facing Man City at the Etihad was never going to be easy for Everton, but the absence of their chief creator Grealish has made an unlikely upset even more improbable.

Guardiola’s resurgent Citizens boast a strong unbeaten record against the Toffees and have also won seven of their last eight Premier League home matches, so it is difficult to back against the hosts claiming a routine victory this weekend, especially with Haaland in red-hot form.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

Saturday, 3pm

Woody: Brighton 2-2 Newcastle

Sports Mole: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle

Newcastle’s surprisingly poor Premier League record against Brighton, coupled with the Seagulls’ strong home form, should give Hurzeler’s side a boost in confidence ahead of this weekend's fixture.

However, the Magpies have proven to be a resolute defensive outfit so far this season and that could be key in claiming at least a share of the spoils from what may be a closely-contested battle on this occasion.

Saturday, 5.30pm

Woody: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Sports Mole: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

Given Fulham's alarming selection concerns up front, we would not put it past Silva to start with three centre-backs once again in a bid to frustrate the Gunners, whose efforts to break down a low block are not pretty to watch.

However, the hosts will surely have a much harder time against the visitors' dogged defence, and even if they have to rely on their trusty set-pieces again, Arsenal should lift their Craven Cottage curse to remain atop the table.

Sunday, 2pm

Woody: Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa

Sports Mole: Tottenham 1-1 Aston Villa

The last time Tottenham and Aston Villa played out a draw in the Premier League, Alex McLeish and Harry Redknapp were in the dugouts in May 2012 - there has since been a winner and a loser in the last 20 top-flight games between the sides.

However, with the Lions on an upward trajectory and Spurs going steady under Frank, we simply cannot pick a clear winner and are backing a first stalemate in over 13 years between the two clubs.

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Sunday, 4.30pm

Woody: Liverpool 2-1 Man United

Sports Mole: Liverpool vs. Man United - to follow

West Ham United vs. Brentford

Monday, 8pm

Woody: West Ham 2-2 Brentford

Sports Mole: West Ham vs. Brentford - to follow

Woody Q&A

How did you come to support Liverpool and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Woody: My family all come from Liverpool so LFC was the only club I was ever going to support. I remember watching us win the Carabao Cup at Wembley against Chelsea, that was one of the best games I’ve been to see.

Who have been your favourite five players for Liverpool?

Woody: Stevie G (Steven Gerrard), Mo Salah (Mohamed Salah), Bobby Firmino (Roberto Firmino), Fernando Torres and Virgil van Dijk. Honourable mention to Xabi Alonso.

What's going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Woody: I have just released a song called out of my mind, you should go listen! Also I’m playing a headline show in London on the 4th December (Peckham Audio) and going on tour with Hard Life very soon which I’m so excited about.

You can follow Woody on Instagram.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

3. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

5. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

6. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

7. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole