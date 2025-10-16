Sports Mole previews Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mourning the loss of their club-record unbeaten run, Crystal Palace take part in one of this weekend's unforeseen headline Premier League fixtures at home to fellow top-six outfit Bournemouth.

The Eagles' magnificent streak was brought to an end by Everton before the international break, whereas the Cherries' upward trajectory continued at home to Fulham.

Match preview

Nineteen not out before their first visit to Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium home, Crystal Palace were moments away from extending that sequence without defeat to a terrific 20 matches, as a hard-fought 1-1 draw with David Moyes's men was seemingly on the cards.

However, with no fewer than 93 minutes on the clock, a Jack Grealish strike that the on-loan Manchester City man did not know much about condemned the Eagles to an agonising first loss of the season, and one that swiftly bumped them out of the Champions League placements.

Nevertheless, a club-record 19-game unbeaten streak and sixth place in the Premier League table may still be beyond many Palace supporters' wildest expectations, especially after the inevitable exits of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze over the past two summer windows.

Furthermore, Oliver Glasner's men are still yet to suffer defeat at Selhurst Park this season and are unbeaten in each of their last nine top-flight games at their home ground, claiming five wins and four draws during that hot streak.

Only twice before have Palace managed to string together a 10-game unbeaten league run on familiar territory - in 1979 and 1990 - although Saturday's visitors will no doubt pose a huge threat to that double-digit record.

Also upsetting the Big Six apple cart in the early days of the 2025-26 season, Bournemouth continue to hit new heights under the much-admired Andoni Iraola, who has officially been responsible for the Cherries' best-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Another Antoine Semenyo-inspired win arrived just before the international break, as the Ghana star struck twice either side of a Justin Kluivert stunner in a 3-1 triumph over Fulham, one that briefly lifted the South Coast side up to second in the standings.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have since bumped Bournemouth down to fourth, but Cherries fans ought not to lose sleep over that, especially as their team could now reach a new top-flight milestone on Saturday.

Should Bournemouth come up trumps at Selhurst Park, the visitors will be celebrating their 100th Premier League victory in just 312 games; the last team to reach a century of wins in quicker time were West Ham United, who sealed their 100th in their 287th game in 2000.

Bournemouth keeping a fabulous four straight clean sheets against Crystal Palace hints that the century could be on the cards this weekend, but both matches between the two sides last season ended goalless, meaning that this fixture could become just the fifth in Premier League history to end 0-0 three times in a row.

Crystal Palace Premier League form:





D



W



D



W



W



L





Crystal Palace form (all competitions):





W



D



W



W



W



L





Bournemouth Premier League form:





W



W



W



D



D



W





Bournemouth form (all competitions):





L



W



W



D



D



W





Team News

With Yeremy Pino and Pape Sarr both shaking off concerns to return for the Everton fixture, Palace should only be missing the trio of Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Chadi Riad (knee) for the visit of Bournemouth, and the latter could also return imminently.

Adam Wharton's latest England snub did not go down too well with some fans, but Palace may have breathed a sigh of relief at Thomas Tuchel's latest selection, as the 21-year-old is therefore fit and raring to go for the return of domestic football.

The subject of increased transfer speculation, Jean-Philippe Mateta will continue to spearhead the charge for Palace, who may supposedly have to resist interest from Barcelona and Manchester United to keep the Frenchman in 2026.

Bournemouth also return from the international break in relatively good shape, and Iraola may have the long-serving Adam Smith back from a thigh injury in time for the weekend, while Enes Unal (knee) should not be too far away from a return either.

The Spaniard's star man Semenyo should soon be World Cup-bound with Ghana following the Black Stars' recent qualification, and he enters gameweek eight with the second-most goal contributions in the 2025-26 Premier League, only trailing Erling Haaland's 10.

While Semenyo's place is secure, Marcus Tavernier is surely at risk of making way for Kluivert, while out-and-out right-back Alex Jimenez could demote James Hill to the bench.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

We say: Crystal Palace 1-1 Bournemouth

The only side to ever keep five successive Premier League clean sheets against Crystal Palace were Tottenham Hotspur from 2016 to 2019, but the Eagles will surely snap their barren scoreless run against Bournemouth at their Selhurst Park fortress.

However, even with the international break disrupting their momentum, the in-form Cherries should be more than good enough for a share of the spoils in the capital, but their wait for Premier League win number 100 will surely continue.

