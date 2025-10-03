Antoine Semenyo scores a late brace to fire Bournemouth to a dramatic 3-1 Premier League victory over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Fulham have lost four consecutive away games against Bournemouth for the first time in their history after Andoni Iraola's side staged a late turnaround to seal a 3-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

With Rodrigo Muniz a confirmed absentee, the key news before the game was that Raul Jimenez had failed to shake off a knock in time for the trip to a wet and windy Vitality Stadium, forcing Marco Silva to name a starting lineup without a recognised centre-forward.

The absence of a recognised striker was particularly felt in the first period as the Cottagers had to wait until stoppage time to register their first shot on target through Alex Iwobi.

Like the visitors, Bournemouth would have also been underwhelmed with their first-half output, with Tyler Adams going closest with an effort that forced Bernd Leno to dive low down to his right.

The Fulham goalkeeper was forced to work much harder after the restart, clawing away David Brooks's Olimpico attempt, just moments before getting down low to thwart Evanilson.

To Fulham's credit, they weathered Bournemouth's period of pressure in stormy conditions before they fought back to break the deadlock through Ryan Sessegnon, who lifted the ball over Djordje Petrovic to net his first goal of the season.

However, the visitors' hard work ultimately proved to be in vain, as they failed to contend with a late Bournemouth fightback, which was sparked by Antoine Semenyo's sublime solo effort.

Justin Kluivert then arguably outdid his teammate with a thunderous effort from distance, before Semenyo added a third in stoppage time to wrap up all three points and send his team soaring into second place in the Premier League table.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Silva will be scratching his head, wondering how his team finished the night without a point to show for their efforts.

Even without a natural centre-forward, the Cottagers were in a strong position as the contest entered the final 15 minutes of regulation time, after one of Silva's substitutes, Samuel Chukwueze, made an impact with an assist for Sessegnon's opener.

However, Silva still has some work to do after seeing his team lose a third consecutive Premier League away match, which highlights a key area for improvement if they are to operate in the top half of the table this season.

As for Bournemouth, the late fightback demonstrated the quality that has put them in early contention for Champions League qualification.

In particular, Semenyo proved again that he is one of the standout attackers in the Premier League, and he is now sitting in outright second place in the scoring charts following his late brace.

There seems to be no obvious reason why Iraola's charges cannot secure some form of European football for next season, as long as key players like Semenyo can stay fit and remain at the club beyond the winter window.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Sessegnon goal vs. Bournemouth (70th min, Bournemouth 0-1 Fulham)



Ryan Sessegnon gives Fulham the lead at the Vitality Stadium! ? pic.twitter.com/cE6tx0V4ME

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

We have an opener at long last. Sessegnon plays the ball into Chukwueze and makes a run into the box to collect the return pass. The wing-back then shows all the poise of a centre-forward to carefully lift the ball over Petrovic in the Bournemouth goal.

Semenyo goal vs. Fulham (78th min, Bournemouth 1-1 Fulham)



This is CLASS from Antoine Semenyo! ? pic.twitter.com/TAOqu3brC8

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

Bournemouth are back level thanks to a piece of individual brilliance from Semenyo. The Cherries star delves into his box of tricks and pulls off a number of step-overs to get away from Timothy Castagne. Semenyo then drives into the box and whips a low shot through Leno's legs from the narrowest of angles.

Kluivert goal vs. Fulham (84th min, Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham)



Justin Kluivert that is very special ✨ pic.twitter.com/pivrNlNSaW

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

Kluivert puts Bournemouth ahead in stunning fashion. After collecting the ball just inside the Fulham half, the substitute drives forward and neatly works the space to rifle an unstoppable long-range strike out of Leno's reach.

Semenyo goal vs. Fulham (90+6 min, Bournemouth 3-1 Fulham)



ANOTHER ONE! What a season Antoine Semenyo is having ? pic.twitter.com/1SrHWpVPkl

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2025

Semenyo caps off the win. Ben Gannon-Doak leads a late Bournemouth counter-attack before he squares the ball for Semenyo to slide home a left-foot finish.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE SEMENYO

Not for the first time this season, Semenyo was Bournemouth's standout player, with his performance inspiring a dramatic turnaround to the delight of the home faithful.

The Ghana international showcased his dribbling ability to create the opening to level the scoreline, before he demonstrated his finishing ability again in stoppage time to cap off a superb individual display.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 53%-47% Fulham

Shots: Bournemouth 11-12 Fulham

Shots on target: Bournemouth 6-4 Fulham

Corners: Bournemouth 4-3 Fulham

Fouls: Bournemouth 8-10 Fulham

BEST STATS



0.22 - Bournemouth and Fulham combined to produce just 0.22 expected goals in the first half; the fewest in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game so far this season. Stormy. pic.twitter.com/FYk6QJC0Gg

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2025



2 - Bournemouth will finish the day in 2nd position in the Premier League (14 points – W4 D2 L1); their highest ever position in the table when having played at least two matches in a season. Arriba. pic.twitter.com/vPajip6AL1

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2025



12 - Since the start of May, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League (12 – eight goals, four assists). Star. pic.twitter.com/LDEPRUhBmR

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Once the international break is over, Fulham will return to Premier League action with a tough home game against Arsenal on October 18.

Meanwhile, in-form Bournemouth will look to extend their six-game unbeaten league run when they take on Crystal Palace later this month.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info