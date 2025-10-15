Barcelona could reportedly move for Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz during next summer's transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz during next summer's transfer window.

Signed from Genk for just £6.6m in January 2024, Munoz has been an outstanding performer for Palace since his arrival, featuring on 74 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists.

In the Premier League, the 29-year-old has a record of five goals and 11 assists in 60 appearances, and he has been a vital player for the Eagles during a successful period for the club.

Munoz has a contract at Selhurst Park until June 2028, with the option of a further 12 months, meaning that Palace are in a strong position when it comes to his future.

However, it is understood that his performances have attracted the attention of a number of major clubs, with Barcelona believed to be keen to sign him in the summer of 2026.

Palace's Munoz 'on Barcelona's radar' for next summer

According to reports in Spain, Hansi Flick's side view Munoz as the ideal player to rotate with Jules Kounde at right-back, with the former viewed as a more attacking option in that area.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be keen to bring him to Spain, while there have also been suggestions of interest from other Premier League clubs, namely Manchester United.

The Red Devils continue to struggle in the wing-back spots, with neither Amad Diallo nor Diogo Dalot convincing down the right this term, and Munoz could be an option for Ruben Amorim's side.

However, Barcelona are thought to be in pole position, and Munoz, despite his happiness in London, would find it incredibly difficult to turn down the chance to play for the Catalan giants.

How much would Munoz cost in 2026?

There is no release clause in Munoz's contract, but Palace are always susceptible to losing their best players, with Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi both potentially on the move next year.

Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal over the recent transfer window, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is another player who might depart in 2026; there is also huge uncertainty surrounding head coach Oliver Glasner, with the 51-year-old only having a contract until the end of the campaign.

Munoz could leave too, but Palace would be able to ask for a sizeable sum for the Colombia international, potentially as much as £50m, as he has developed into one of the best right-backs in the world.