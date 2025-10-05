Jack Grealish scores his first Everton goal in second-half stoppage time to secure a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Crystal Palace’s club-record 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions has come to an end after Jack Grealish scored his first Everton goal in second-half stoppage time to secure a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win for the Toffees at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After netting the opener for Palace in their historic Conference League win over Dinamo Kiev on Thursday, wing-back Daniel Munoz broke the deadlock once again on Merseyside as the Eagles entered half time with a deserved lead.

The Eagles wasted numerous opportunities to increase their lead and they ultimately paid the price in the second half; Jean-Philippe Mateta had one effort cleared off the line before scuffing a glorious chance wide within the space of just four minutes, before Iliman Ndiaye restored parity from the penalty spot.

Just when it looked like the spoils would be shared, Grealish sent the Hill Dickinson Stadium faithful into pandemonium in bizarre fashion, as Munoz’s clearance inside the six-yard box smacked the Toffees attacker and deflected into the back of the net.

Victory for David Moyes’s side has ended a four-game winless run and has seen them climb up to seventh in the Premier League table, while Palace have tasted defeat for the first time since April and they could slip from fifth to sixth in the standings if Manchester City beat Brentford later this afternoon.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Hill Dickinson Stadium

FA Cup and Community Shield winners Crystal Palace have never had it so good, but Glasner will be disappointed with the way his side threw away their one-goal advantage and allowed Everton back into the game after the break following a dominant first-half performance.

The Eagles could, and should, have been out of sight had Mateta laced up his shooting boost for the second half. Everton, meanwhile, were poor for long periods and were excruciatingly slow to push forward when winning the ball back. To his credit, Moyes reacted to that at the interval by replacing ineffective duo Thierno Barry and Tyler Dibling with Carlos Alcaraz and Beto.

Not only did the introduction of both players lift the tempo of the contest and lift the home crowd, they also brought the best out of key attacking pair Ndiaye and Grealish, who proved to be the match-winners for Moyes on a memorable afternoon at their new stadium.

Grealish’s goal is a huge moment for him personally; the Manchester City loanee has made a bright start to life on Merseyside, and after Moyes urged his No.18 to score more at his pre-match press conference, the attacker responded with his first goal since April 2.

Everton had won just four of their previous 31 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the top half of the table (D11 L16) prior to beating Palace, and if they wish to seriously challenge towards the upper echelons of the top flight and return to European football, they will need to grind out more wins, like this afternoon’s, against the so-called stronger opponents.

EVERTON VS. CRYSTAL PALACE HIGHLIGHTS

Daniel Munoz goal vs. Everton (37th min, Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace)



Daniel Muñoz gives high-flying Crystal Palace the lead!



Palace deservedly take the lead through Daniel Munoz, who scores for the second successive game in all competitions.

A swift counter-attack sees Yeremy Pino pick out Ismaila Sarr in space and the Senegalese attacker drives forward into a central position before setting up Munoz to his right with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Munoz times his run well and avoids sneaking into an offside position before slotting a composed finish under Pickford at his near post.

Iliman Ndiaye goal vs. Crystal Palace (76th min, Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace)



Iliman Ndiaye levels from the spot!



Ndiaye equalises for Everton!

Maxence Lacroix needlessly hacks down substitute Tim Iroegbunam just inside the penalty box and referee Michael Salisbury immediately points to the spot.

Ndiaye steps up and sends Dean Henderson the wrong way to restore parity for the Toffees.

Jack Grealish goal vs. Crystal Palace (90+3 min, Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace)



Jack Grealish completes the turnaround for Everton in the 93rd minute!





Scenes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Grealish nets a dramatic winner! Grealish knew nothing about it, but he will not care one jot! Henderson somehow keeps out a powerful close-range header from Beto, before Munoz smashes the rebound on to Grealish, with the ball flying into the roof of the net.



MAN OF THE MATCH - CARLOS ALCARAZ

Following Everton's lethargic first-half showing in the final third, Moyes deserves praise for his half-time substitutions and particularly the introduction of Alvarez, who was a game-changer for the Toffees in the second half.

Operating in a central role in behind fellow substitute Beto, Alcaraz lifted the crowd with his driving runs forward and energetic display in midfield, while he also played an important role in the build-up to the winning goal.

EVERTON VS. CRYSTAL PALACE MATCH STATS

Possession: Everton 51%-49% Crystal Palace

Shots: Everton 14-15 Crystal Palace

Shots on target: Everton 7-8 Crystal Palace

Corners: Everton 2-4 Crystal Palace

Fouls: Everton 13-16 Crystal Palace

BEST STATS



300 - Jordan Pickford today makes his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton - he is only the second English goalkeeper to play 300 games for one Premier League club, after David Seaman for Arsenal (325). Toffee.





Crystal Palace have only lost once under Oliver Glasner when leading at half-time in the Premier League (W14 D5). Also away at Everton in September 2024.





Daniel Muñoz's first half by numbers vs. Everton: 34 touches 12/14 accurate passes 6 duels won 4 tackles 3 passes into final third 3 ball recoveries 2 interceptions 1 touch in opp. box 1 shot on target 1 goal Another goal for the wing-back.





Everton end Crystal Palace's unbeaten run! ⛔️ After 19 games without a loss in all competitions, Crystal Palace's astonishing run of form has come to an end thanks to a 90+3 minute winner from Jack Grealish. It's just the second time that Crystal Palace have lost when leading…



WHAT NEXT?

Everton and Crystal Palace will have players representing their countries over the international break, but both teams will return to Premier League action on October 18, with the Toffees travelling to Manchester City and the Eagles playing host to Bournemouth.

