A potentially unimaginable scenario just a few weeks ago, Manchester United could close the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool to just two points on Sunday, if they can prolong the Merseysiders' misery in this weekend's headline battle at Anfield.

Arne Slot oversaw a miserable three straight losses in all competitions before the international break, whereas the Red Devils are searching for a respectable fourth win from six in the top flight.

Match preview

Famed for their last-minute heroics during the early stages of the campaign, the injury-time tables have been well and truly turned on faltering champions Liverpool, who have succumbed to 90+ efforts in increasingly rare back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Eddie Nketiah and Estevao Willian were responsible for those gut-wrenching late interventions against the Reds, who fell victim to a 2-1 loss to the latter's Chelsea two weekends ago - a result that allowed Arsenal to climb the ladder and top the Premier League table.

The hosts are reeling from a shock 1-0 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray - who could and probably should have won by more on the night - but pessimistic members of the Anfield faithful may have feared such a rut, as none of their side's first five Premier League wins of the season was entirely convincing.

Whether Liverpool's plight is just teething problems from their summer upheaval or indicative of a long-term downward spiral only time will tell, but the holders are not the irrepressible force they were this time last year - particularly in the defensive third.

Since shutting out Burnley in mid-September, Liverpool have gone without a clean sheet in their last six games, and nine goals conceded in the Premier League is the joint-most of any team in the top nine of the table alongside Chelsea.

Fans were not present the last time Liverpool suffered three straight Premier League defeats - a fate that most recently befell them in February 2021 - and the Man United brigade may very well head to Anfield with a more happy-go-lucky attitude.

Two more positive results for the Red Devils and two more negative outcomes for Liverpool would see Ruben Amorim's crop leapfrog the reigning champions in the top-flight table, and it is no longer all doom and gloom for the under-pressure Portuguese.

While Liverpool dissect a damaging three straight defeats, Man United can reflect somewhat positively on two victories from their last three Premier League contests, most recently derailing the Sunderland steam train in a routine 2-0 home triumph on October 4.

Mason Mount's early opener and Benjamin Sesko's second league goal of the campaign was enough to propel Man United into the top half of the standings, as the Red Devils rebuild the walls of Old Trafford with three successive wins at their headquarters.

However, Amorim has still never won back-to-back games in England's top flight, and the form book suggests that the 40-year-old will not tick off that box this weekend either, as the visitors have appallingly failed to win any of their last eight Premier League away matches.

Only pointless Brentford and Burnley have performed worse on the road than Man United in the current campaign, and while Amorim's men claimed a merited point at Anfield in last season's 2-2 draw, Liverpool have not tasted home defeat against the Red Devils in league action since 2016.

Team News

Good news has been in short supply for Liverpool of late, but Slot confirmed two crucial fitness boosts in his pre-game press conference, revealing that Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch should both be fine to face Man United.

However, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker (hamstring) remains sidelined alongside ACL victim Giovanni Leoni, while there was also no update on Wataru Endo, but the Japan international would only have made the bench at best.

After making World Cup Qualifying history over the international break, Mohamed Salah could hardly have wished for a better opponent to turn his domestic fortunes around - the Egypt international has been involved in 19 Premier League goals against Man United, more than any other player in history.

Salah is set to face a depleted Man United backline this weekend, as Lisandro Martinez (knee) is still a few weeks away from making his comeback, while Noussair Mazraoui (knock) and Ayden Heaven (unspecified) are both on the touch-and-go list.

Amorim allayed fears over Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha after the quartet missed training on Thursday, though - all were simply being given more time to recuperate from international exploits and are available for the weekend.

Cunha may have to make do with a place on the bench again if the effective trio of Mount, Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo are retained, although Amorim is supposedly considering handing Manuel Ugarte a surprise start after the midfielder was omitted from the Uruguay squad.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko

We say: Liverpool 3-1 Man United

Strange and unexpected things have happened between Liverpool and Man United over the years, and the Reds' unforeseen downturn in fortunes adds another layer of intrigue to Sunday's main event, where neither side should come away unscathed.

However, taking the Anfield factor and Man United's atrocious away form into account, Liverpool - who saw the international break come at the perfect time - should overwhelm Amorim's unconvincing charges to potentially kickstart an autumn renaissance.

