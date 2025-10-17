Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly giving serious consideration to starting Manuel Ugarte against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly giving serious consideration to starting Manuel Ugarte in Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Ugarte has only started twice in the Premier League this season, being given the nod from the first whistle against Manchester City and Brentford, but both of those games ended in defeats for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old was only a late substitute against Sunderland last time out, and he has found it difficult to make his mark for the 20-time English champions since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, according to The Sun, Amorim is considering a recall for Ugarte against Liverpool, with Casemiro playing a lot of football for Brazil during the October international break.

Ugarte, on the other hand, was not involved for Uruguay against the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan, so he has had a period of rest since appearing for the final five minutes against Sunderland.

Liverpool vs. Man United: Manuel Ugarte 'in line' for Anfield start

Casemiro did not train with Man United on Thursday, with the midfielder given extra rest after representing Brazil, while the same can also be said for Bruno Fernandes, who has been in action for Portugal.

Fernandes is expected to start at Anfield, but it remains to be seen whether Casemiro is included.

Kobbie Mainoo is another option for Amorim in midfield, and he has also had a period of rest, having not been named in the England squad, but the academy product has struggled for starts this season.

Ugarte has featured on 57 occasions for Man United since his arrival from PSG, managing two goals and six assists for the 20-time English champions.

Man United have three injury doubts for Liverpool game

Man United will again be without the services of Lisandro Martinez on Sunday, but the Argentina international could return to action before the end of the month, as he has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury which has sidelined him since February.

Noussair Mazraoui is also a doubt with the muscular issue that has kept him out of Man United's last two matches, with the Morocco international needing to be assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield.

As for Ayden Heaven, the centre-back suffered an injury while representing England Under-20s during the international break, and he is a major doubt for the game with Arne Slot's side.

No Data Analysis info