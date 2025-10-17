[monks data]
Liverpool logo
Premier League | Gameweek 8
Oct 19, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester United logo

Liverpool
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Liverpool vs. Man United: Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim considering 'surprise' selection call for Anfield clash

By , Football Editor
Liverpool vs. Man United: Amorim considering 'surprise' selection for Anfield battle
© Action Plus / Imago
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly giving serious consideration to starting Manuel Ugarte against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is reportedly giving serious consideration to starting Manuel Ugarte in Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Ugarte has only started twice in the Premier League this season, being given the nod from the first whistle against Manchester City and Brentford, but both of those games ended in defeats for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old was only a late substitute against Sunderland last time out, and he has found it difficult to make his mark for the 20-time English champions since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

However, according to The Sun, Amorim is considering a recall for Ugarte against Liverpool, with Casemiro playing a lot of football for Brazil during the October international break.

Ugarte, on the other hand, was not involved for Uruguay against the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan, so he has had a period of rest since appearing for the final five minutes against Sunderland.

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte on September 17, 2024

Liverpool vs. Man United: Manuel Ugarte 'in line' for Anfield start

Casemiro did not train with Man United on Thursday, with the midfielder given extra rest after representing Brazil, while the same can also be said for Bruno Fernandes, who has been in action for Portugal.

Fernandes is expected to start at Anfield, but it remains to be seen whether Casemiro is included.

Kobbie Mainoo is another option for Amorim in midfield, and he has also had a period of rest, having not been named in the England squad, but the academy product has struggled for starts this season.

Ugarte has featured on 57 occasions for Man United since his arrival from PSG, managing two goals and six assists for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

Man United have three injury doubts for Liverpool game

Man United will again be without the services of Lisandro Martinez on Sunday, but the Argentina international could return to action before the end of the month, as he has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury which has sidelined him since February.

Noussair Mazraoui is also a doubt with the muscular issue that has kept him out of Man United's last two matches, with the Morocco international needing to be assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield.

As for Ayden Heaven, the centre-back suffered an injury while representing England Under-20s during the international break, and he is a major doubt for the game with Arne Slot's side.

ID:583745:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4088:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Ayden Heaven

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ayden Heaven Lisandro Martinez Manuel Ugarte Noussair Mazraoui Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!