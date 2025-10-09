Liverpool's Mohamed Salah breaks a record formerly held by both Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o as he inspires Egypt to a crucial 3-0 win over Djibouti in World Cup qualifying.

Liverpool wing wizard Mohamed Salah broke a World Cup qualifying record as he inspired Egypt to a pivotal 3-0 win over Djibouti on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old linked up with his national team on the back of a frustrating start to the 2025-26 season with the Premier League champions, by his usual high standards.

Salah has scored just three goals in 10 games for Arne Slot's side so far this season - in addition to providing three assists - and his display in last weekend's 2-1 loss to Chelsea came under the microscope.

Salah failed to win any of his five duels in that defeat to the Blues, going zero for three on dribble attempts and also firing two shots off target at Stamford Bridge.

However, the reigning Golden Boot and Playmaker Award winner pushed his domestic troubles to one side to help Egypt seal their spot at the 2026 World Cup, scoring twice in a comfortable success over Djibouti and breaking a record in the process.

Mohamed Salah breaks World Cup qualifying record amid Liverpool struggles

Salah firstly made an intelligent run behind the defence and poked the ball past Djibouti goalkeeper Omar Mohamed Mahamoud, before coming up with a sublime lob to cap off the scoring in the second period.

In doing so, the former Chelsea and Roma attacker became the outright highest goalscorer in African World Cup Qualifying, netting his 19th and 20th efforts at the preliminary stage of the tournament.

Prior to Wednesday's game, Salah sat level with Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Islam Slimani on 18 CAF World Cup Qualifying goals, but the winger now sits in a category of his own.

Nine of Salah's 20 goals have come in the current edition of World Cup Qualifying, where he is also the top scorer among all African players, one clear of Gabon's Denis Bouanga and Mali's Kamory Doumbia on eight apiece.

Egypt's comprehensive victory saw the Group A leaders seal top spot in the section, thus guaranteeing a ticket to the 2026 showpiece as they sit five points clear of second-placed Burkina Faso with one game remaining.

The Pharaohs meet Guinea-Bissau on Sunday in their final World Cup 2026 qualifier, where Salah may very well be spared given that Egypt are now assured of a place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

How many goals has Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt?

Thanks to his brace in Wednesday's crucial victory, Salah now sits on an eye-catching 63 goals from 108 appearances for Egypt, as well as laying on 34 assists.

However, the 33-year-old is not yet the greatest goalscorer his nation has ever seen, as he sits second in Egypt's men's all-time scoring charts behind Hossam Hassan, who netted 69 times for his nation.

Hassan struck his 69 goals in 176 appearances, though - an average of 0.39 goals per game - while Salah boasts a far better ratio of 0.57 strikes per match for the national team.

The Liverpool forward is therefore widely expected to break Hassan's record in due course, and his next appearance for Egypt will also draw him level with Rabie Yassin in 10th place in their all-time appearances list.