Man Utd 'battle' multiple Premier League clubs to sign Ukrainian gem

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Mar 2026 20:11 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 20:11

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among several prominent clubs interested in signing Ukrainian defender Taras Mykhavko during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old centre-back is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from Dynamo Kyiv in recent years and has already represented the Ukrainian national team, highlighting his growing reputation.

Over the years, several Ukrainian players have made a strong impact in the Premier League, and Mykhavko could be the next to follow that path.

The left-sided defender broke into Dynamo Kyiv’s first team in 2023 and enjoyed a rapid rise, eventually being named Ukraine’s Young Player of the Year after playing a key role in helping the club win the league title.

Man United, Chelsea among clubs monitoring Taras Mykhavko?

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

According to a report from TeamTalk, the highly rated defender signed a new long-term contract with Dynamo Kyiv in January. However, that has not deterred major European clubs from keeping a close eye on his progress.

Teams from Spain, Italy and Germany are also monitoring the situation, although interest from England appears to be the most significant, with Manchester United and Chelsea emerging as early frontrunners.

Liverpool had reportedly been tracking Mykhavko as well, but their interest may have cooled after securing the signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

The defender could also emerge as a potential target for Tottenham Hotspur, particularly if the north London side lose either Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven during the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth have all made checks on the Ukrainian defender, who currently has no shortage of admirers.

Could Mykhavko replace Harry Maguire?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Manchester United are expected to undergo a significant squad rebuild this summer and could prioritise the signing of a centre-back, particularly if Harry Maguire leaves the club.

The 33-year-old has reportedly faced allegations of non-serious assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, while his long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain with his current contract approaching its expiry.

However, United may also consider signing a more established defender rather than an emerging prospect, and the club has recently been linked with a move for Castello Lukeba from RB Leipzig.