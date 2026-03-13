Preview: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 13 Mar 2026 18:11

The fixture that holds special places in Liverpool hearts after the events of 2024-25, the Reds do battle Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League showdown at Anfield.

The hosts' 5-1 win in this game last season confirmed their status as Premier League champions, and an identical outcome is not beyond the realm of possibility while Spurs sink to even lower lows.

Match preview

On April 27, 2025, a merciless Liverpool put five goals past a sorry Spurs side to win English title number 20, Premier League title number two, and Premier League title number one with fans present inside Anfield.

There will be no repeat of the iconic trophy lifts for the Merseyside giants this time around, though, and just when Arne Slot's side were getting back on track in the Champions League race, melancholy was the order of the day at Molineux.

Three straight league wins over Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United preceded Liverpool's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 3, when Andre's last-gasp, deflected winner triggered West Midlands mayhem and left the Reds three points off the top four in the Premier League table.

Slot's side exacted revenge in the FA Cup three days later, but the Dutchman's future inevitably came under the spotlight again when his side were slain 1-0 by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, making it two losses from three games in all tournaments.

Defeat on Sunday would mark Liverpool's 10th of the Premier League season - not since 2015-16 have they hit double figures in terms of top-flight losses - but it is not outlandish to suggest that Tottenham at home is the friendliest fixture any team can hope for right now.

© Imago / PsnewZ

The statistics back up that suggestion; Tottenham are in the worst form of any Premier League team over the past six gameweeks - taking just one point from a possible 18 - and disaster continues to follow them everywhere they go.

Igor Tudor was instilled as the firefighter who could carry his Spurs players out of the burning building, but his fire hose is running on empty, and increasingly disgruntled members of the Lilywhites faithful would be glad to see the back of him.

Just when Tottenham's season seemingly could not hit a lower ebb, the events of Tuesday night occurred; five goals conceded, 17 nightmarish minutes for Antonin Kinsky, and surely a one-way ticket to Champions League elimination.

By overseeing a 5-2 reverse to Atletico Madrid, Tudor suffered the ignominy of becoming the first Tottenham manager to lose each of his first four games in charge, while Spurs also suffered six straight defeats in all competitions for the first time ever.

The 16th-placed Lilywhites are only one point better off than West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in the relegation dogfight, but thanks to their superior goal difference - and the fact that the Irons face Manchester City - they should not end the weekend in the bottom three.

However, that will still come as little comfort to the travelling supporters, whose side have also lost 12 of their last 16 Premier League matches against Liverpool - whether a 13th from 17 will be enough to hand Tudor his P45 remains to be seen.

Liverpool Premier League form:

W

L

W

W

W

L

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

L

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

D

L

L

L

L

L

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool travelled to Turkey in midweek without the services of number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to a muscle injury, but Slot is hopeful that the Brazilian will be fit for the visit of Spurs.

Fringe attacker Federico Chiesa is also expected to be available again following an illness, but Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle) and Alexander Isak (leg) remain in the infirmary.

With only three days to recuperate before hosting Galatasaray in their UCL second leg, a couple of changes are surely inbound from the Liverpool boss, who may even consider demoting Florian Wirtz as a precaution following his recent back issue.

In keeping with the theme of Tottenham's torrid season, even more selection concerns have arisen for Tudor, who will firstly be without Micky van de Ven due to suspension following his red card against Crystal Palace two Thursdays ago.

Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha are also absent after a nasty clash of heads on Tuesday night, while Yves Bissouma (unspecified) is definitely out, Destiny Udogie (thigh) will not be ready yet, and Conor Gallagher (illness) is touch-and-go.

Long-term absentees Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Wilson Odobert (knee) are no closer to returning, so Tottenham could be missing as many as 13 players for their visit to the champions.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Danso, Dragusin, Spence; Gray, Sarr; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

We say: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's hierarchy and available players have not helped themselves along the way, but the Lilywhites have faced an injury crisis of untold proportions throughout the season, and their stretched squad will almost certainly fall short again.

Some may simply be wondering how many Liverpool will put past their beleaguered visitors, and we expect the Reds to hit the Lilywhites for three this time around.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.