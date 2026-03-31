Liverpool news: "He always had an open ear for me" — Wirtz credits key figure in overcoming difficult Liverpool start

By Axel Clody | 31 Mar 2026 09:22

Florian Wirtz's adaptation to Liverpool was not straightforward, and, by his own admission, the support of Julian Nagelsmann proved vital in getting through that period.

Struggling in the early months after his Anfield arrival, the attacking midfielder revealed that he found an important source of guidance in the Germany manager outside of the club environment.

A difficult start at Anfield

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Signed in June following his standout spell at Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz arrived on Merseyside amid enormous expectation and pressure. The 22-year-old briefly became, if only for a short time before Alexander Isak took that title, Liverpool's most expensive signing in history, which naturally raised the bar for his immediate impact.

His early form, however, was far from convincing. Unable to immediately reproduce the level that had made him such a standout performer in the Bundesliga, he faced a tougher adaptation than anticipated, and it was in that moment that Nagelsmann played a key supporting role.

"The coach always supported me during the difficult phase after my move to Liverpool and always had an open ear for me," Wirtz told the German broadcaster Sportschau. "He gave me tips and reassured me. That has brought us closer together."

Growth through adversity

© Imago

If his Anfield debut was marked by obstacles, Wirtz now regards that turbulent period as an important part of his development. He acknowledged that those difficult weeks were tough, but believes the adversity ultimately contributed to his growth as a player.

"It wasn't an easy phase," he said. "It's sometimes good that things don't always go upwards, and that you experience a dip and grow stronger because of it. That's how I see it now as well, it has made me a bit stronger. I had to overcome resistance and adapt. I had to learn to become stronger and hold onto the ball."

The main hurdle was adapting to the intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Coming from a different context in Germany, Wirtz had to find new solutions on the pitch to establish himself in a faster, more competitive and less forgiving environment.

With the passing months, signs of progress began to emerge. More accustomed to the demands of English football, the former Leverkusen man has become increasingly consistent, now boasting six goals and seven assists across all competitions this season. In January, he was named Liverpool's internal player of the month, recognition that symbolised his rise after a difficult opening chapter.

That form has carried into the international stage. On Friday 27th March, Wirtz scored twice in Germany's 4-3 win over Switzerland and arrives in excellent shape ahead of the national team's remaining fixtures. An almost certain inclusion in Nagelsmann's final World Cup squad, the attacking midfielder was available for Monday's friendly against Ghana in Stuttgart.