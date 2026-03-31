Man United transfer news: Elliot Anderson latest as 'major' development takes place amid Man City interest

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Mar 2026 23:31

Manchester City are ahead of Manchester United in the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, the latest report has revealed.

The return of Premier League action is still some way off given FA Cup fixtures are set to take place this weekend, though the absence of league football has done nothing to slow rumours linking Forest star Anderson to Man United.

A place in the Red Devils' squad will open up in the summer considering Casemiro will leave for free in the summer, and should Forest suffer relegation, the 23-year-old may be available for a relatively modest sum.

However, Manchester City have long been thought to be keen on the Englishman, and they would have no issue paying the necessary fee to secure Anderson.

The Daily Mail claim that Pep Guardiola's side are leading the race to sign the Forest star, and they will push to bring him to the Etihad before the World Cup.

© Imago

Can Manchester United beat Man City to Elliot Anderson?

United have fallen far behind their Manchester rivals in recent seasons, with blue side of the city seeing their team win six of the last eight Premier League titles.

While joining the Citizens may make sense if Anderson wants to challenge for major honours immediately, the club are facing serious accusations of breaching the division's financial rules.

ELLIOT ANDERSON 2025-26 Premier League Appearances: 31 Goals: 2 Assists: 2 Duel Win Percentage: 55%

A ruling on City's fate is expected to happen this year, and there are fears that a guilty verdict could lead to damaging sanctions, ranging from significant points deductions or even relegation.

With so much uncertainty at the Etihad, including over the future of Guardiola, perhaps moving to Old Trafford would be less risky.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Is Michael Carrick the key to signing Anderson?

If United want to bring Anderson to the club, they must make a decision on their next manager as soon as possible in order to give the midfielder clarity about the future direction of the team.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has performed excellently in the dugout having won seven, drawn two and lost just one of his 10 games in charge.

The longer United wait to appoint a permanent head coach, the worse their chances of landing Anderson are, and it may be in their best interest to hire Carrick to limit any potential disruption this summer and to make the most of the positive momentum at the club.