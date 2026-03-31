Newcastle transfer news: £52m Liverpool, Man Utd-linked midfielder ‘eyed’ as possible Sandro Tonali replacement

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Mar 2026 19:12 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 19:12

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali this summer.

The Magpies may face an uphill battle to keep hold of some of their star players if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, with Eddie Howe’s side currently sitting 12th in the table and 12 points behind the top four with seven games remaining.

Tonali is one name who has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City all believed to be keeping tabs on his situation at St James’ Park.

In response to rumours over Tonali’s future, Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson has said that players will only leave the club "on our terms", especially if “an Isak-like scenario presents itself again”.

The Magpies are keen to keep hold of Tonali, who is under contract at Newcastle until June 2029, but the Italy international could be persuaded to move to a team regularly challenging for titles and competing in the Champions League.

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Tonali out, Thuram in at Newcastle this summer?

Should a big-money exit materialise for Tonali this summer, Calciomercato IT claims that Newcastle will weigh up a move for France international Thuram from Juventus.

The Magpies are said to be 'eyeing' the 25-year-old, who has also been linked with Premier League teams including Liverpool and Manchester United, as a potential transfer target.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in Thuram, who has earned the admiration of head coach Luciano Spalletti with his performances this season.

Across all competitions, Thuram has chipped in with three goals and four assists in 38 appearances for a Champions League-chasing Juventus side, who sit fifth in the Serie A standings and three points behind Como in fourth.

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Juventus keen to keep Thuram despite Premier League interest

Standing 6ft 4in tall, Thuram’s versatility in midfield is thought to appeal to Newcastle, as he is comfortable operating as a No.8 or in a deeper defensive role.

As things stand, Newcastle and any other interested suitors in Thuram may find it difficult to prise the midfielder away from Juventus, as they do not intend to let him go this summer, even if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Thuram - the son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram - is said to be on Juve’s list of ‘unsellable’ players, and only an ‘off-market offer’ in the region of €60m (£52m) could change their stance on the Frenchman.

Juve’s No.19 is under contract in Turin until June 2029, but the Italian giants are said to be considering offering the midfielder a new-and-improved deal with a €4m-a-year salary – almost double his current wage.