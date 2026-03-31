Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy confirmed lineups: Big Retegui, Kean, Alajbegovic decisions made for World Cup playoff final

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Mar 2026 18:28 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 18:43

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has named an unchanged starting lineup for tonight’s pivotal 2026 World Cup playoff final against Bosnia-Herzegovina at Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica.

The four-time world champions are bidding to end their 12-year hiatus from the biggest tournament in football and moved one step closer to achieving that by beating Northern Ireland 2-0 in their playoff semi-final last Thursday.

Mateo Retegui struggled to make the desired impact across 64 minutes against Northern Ireland, but the Al-Qadsiah striker will continue up front with Moises Kean, who scored Italy’s second goal last time out.

Sandro Tonali opened the scoring on Thursday and the in-demand Newcastle United midfielder will continue in the middle of the pitch alongside Nicolo Barella and Manuel Locatelli, while Matteo Politano and Federico Dimarco operate as wing-backs.

Key defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Alessandro Bastoni are both fit to start again in the back three with Gianluca Mancini, protecting goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Andrea Cambiaso has replaced Giorgio Scalvini in Gattuso’s matchday squad and will be joined on the substitutes’ bench by the likes of Pio Esposito, Davide Frattesi and Bryan Cristante.

More to follow...