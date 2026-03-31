Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Italy: Calafiori decision made as five players left out of Gattuso’s squad for 2026 World Cup playoff final

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Mar 2026 13:07

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has been included in Italy’s matchday squad for tonight’s 2026 World Cup playoff final away against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso revealed last week that the 23-year-old arrived at the national team camp complaining of “a little pain”, raising doubts over his fitness.

Calafoiri then allayed those fears by playing the 90 minutes and helping the Azzurri keep a clean sheet in last Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Northern Ireland in the play-off semi-final.

As many as 10 Arsenal players have already withdrawn from international duty over the last week due to alleged injury or fitness issues, but Calafiori will not become the latest name to join that list.

Indeed, the defender has been selected in a 23-man Italy squad by Gattuso for their pivotal playoff final against Bosnia, while five other players have not been included.

© Imago

Bosnia vs. Italy: Cambiaso replaces Scalvini in Gattuso’s squad

After watching on as an unused substitute against Northern Ireland, Atalanta BC centre-back Giorgio Scalvini has been omitted from the squad, with Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso taking his place.

Gianluca Scamacca took part in training earlier this week after missing the win over Northern Ireland with a muscle injury, but the Atalanta striker will not be involved against Bosnia.

Bologna forward Nicolo Cambiaghi, Caliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile and Paris FC defender Diego Coppola - on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion - have also been left out of Tuesday’s squad.

While Gattuso has acknowledged that Italy’s performance in the win over Northern Ireland was far from a masterclass, he has seen signs of improvements from his players since taking the reins in June last year.

"Tactically, the other night we got it wrong," Gattuso told reporters. "Seven months ago ​we were not this team.

© Imago

Italy hoping to seal World Cup qualification for first time since 2014

“We suffered against opponents, they reached our goal easily, they created chances. At the beginning we conceded ‌ridiculous goals, ⁠we were fragile, we struggled to hold our shape.

"Maybe we didn't play ultra‑offensive football and maybe we were less brilliant, but right now I prefer a team that is solid, that suffers less, even if it means being less pretty."

"(On Tuesday) We will ​go out there with ⁠desire and aggression,” Gattuso added. “That's the most important aspect of our footballing history.

"We became champions not because we were the strongest, but because of our competitive edge and ​our ability to suffer."

"People said there was no pride in this team, that nobody ​cared, but I ⁠see it every day, and I sincerely hope, not for myself, but for these lads, that we reach this objective.

"I'm proud of them, I'm happy with them, even if things go badly. I hope they don't."

Four-time world champions Italy are bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2014 after suffering playoff defeats to both Sweden and North Macedonia in 2018 and 2022 respectively.