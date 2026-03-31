De Zerbi - A long-term gamble in a short-term crisis

By Nsidibe Akpan | 31 Mar 2026 22:14

Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to appoint Roberto De Zerbi marks another turning point in what has become a turbulent and defining period for the North London club.

Over the past few seasons, Spurs have struggled to establish managerial continuity, cycling through multiple head coaches in search of a long-term identity, and that instability has translated onto the pitch where inconsistent performances have seen the club drift from European contention into a relegation battle.

The 2025–26 campaign has been particularly alarming, as despite lifting the UEFA Europa League last season, Tottenham now sit just one point above the Premier League relegation zone with only seven matches remaining, having failed to win a league game since December.

The dismissal of Igor Tudor after a brief spell without a single league victory only reinforced the growing urgency surrounding the club’s direction.

It is within this context that De Zerbi arrives, tasked with both securing immediate survival and rebuilding a fractured footballing identity.

A long-term gamble in a short-term crisis

© Imago

Tottenham have handed De Zerbi a five-year contract, signalling strong belief in a long-term project despite the immediate threat of relegation, with no relegation break clause included, thereby committing both club and coach to the partnership regardless of their league status.

Reports also suggest the Italian could earn a significant survival bonus if he keeps Spurs in the Premier League, underlining the high stakes tied to his appointment, and this is not merely a short-term firefighting role, as Tottenham’s hierarchy have made it clear that De Zerbi was their preferred long-term candidate and moved quickly to secure him amid the crisis.

De Zerbi has built his reputation on progressive, attack-minded football, rising to prominence at Sassuolo where he guided the club to consecutive eighth-place Serie A finishes while establishing a clear tactical identity.

His global breakthrough came in the Premier League with Brighton, where he led the club to a historic sixth-place finish and European qualification, an unprecedented achievement in their history.

Following his success in England, De Zerbi moved to Marseille, where he enjoyed a strong debut season by finishing second in Ligue 1 and recording one of the club’s best win rates in modern history before departing in February 2026.

De Zerbi's tactical identity

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Tottenham’s decision is rooted in a desire to restore a clear footballing identity, with De Zerbi widely regarded as one of Europe’s most innovative coaches and even praised by elite managers such as Pep Guardiola for his influence on modern tactical thinking.

His football is built on possession, positional play, and the manipulation of space, with his teams known for building from the back and deliberately inviting opposition pressure, as instead of clearing the ball under pressure, he encourages defenders and goalkeepers to remain composed, draw opponents forward, and then play through them to create space higher up the pitch and enable rapid progression once defensive lines are broken.

At Brighton, players such as Lewis Dunk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Moises Caicedo thrived in this system due to their ability to operate under pressure, and once space was created, his teams would transition quickly into attack, shifting from patient possession to vertical progression with wide players and attacking midfielders exploiting gaps created during build-up, often resulting in fluid, high-scoring football.

Wide players have historically played a crucial role in De Zerbi’s teams, as seen at Brighton where Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March flourished thanks to their ability to exploit space and dominate one-on-one situations.

However, his tactical bravery also introduces defensive vulnerabilities, as his teams press aggressively and commit numbers forward, which can leave them exposed during transitions, a risk Tottenham must carefully manage.

What to expect tactically at Spurs

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At Tottenham, De Zerbi is expected to implement a possession-dominant structure aimed at controlling matches rather than reacting to them, with his teams prioritising ball retention and structured build-up, which could help address Spurs’ inconsistency and lack of control this season.

The challenge lies in execution, as Spurs have struggled defensively and lack the composure under pressure that De Zerbi’s system demands, meaning that with only two home league wins all season and a prolonged winless run, the squad must quickly adapt to a style requiring technical precision and confidence.

In the short term, pragmatism may be necessary, as with survival the immediate objective, De Zerbi could balance his philosophy with more direct solutions to secure points quickly, although over time the expectation remains a transition toward a clearly defined attacking identity.

Tottenham’s squad and tactical compatibility

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Tottenham’s current squad appears well suited to De Zerbi’s philosophy, particularly in midfield, where James Maddison could thrive in an advanced creative role if he remains fit, maximising his ability to find space and link play, while Pape Matar Sarr offers the energy and pressing intensity required and Yves Bissouma already understands the Italian’s demands from their time together at Brighton.

The attacking options also align well with De Zerbi’s vertical approach, as Xavi Simons brings pace and unpredictability in transition, Dejan Kulusevski offers creativity and intelligence in wide areas, and Richarlison alongside Dominic Solanke provide pressing intensity and movement across the front line, all of which are key to his attacking structure.

Defensively, Tottenham possess players capable of adapting to his build-up approach, with Cristian Romero comfortable progressing the ball from the back, Micky van de Ven adding pace and composure in possession, and Pedro Porro’s attacking quality from full-back proving vital in supporting the overall philosophy.

Why De Zerbi could work and the risks

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De Zerbi’s appointment provides Tottenham with a clear tactical identity, as his attacking football aligns with the club’s traditional philosophy while his emphasis on technical quality and positional play suits the current squad.

Another major strength is his track record in player development, as he has consistently improved individuals and helped them reach higher performance levels, something that could greatly benefit Tottenham’s squad.

However, there are notable risks, as his high-risk build-up approach can lead to defensive mistakes, particularly during the early stages of implementation, while defensive stability remains a concern given his teams’ tendency to concede due to their aggressive attacking style, an issue Tottenham have already faced in recent seasons.

Ultimately, this appointment represents both risk and ambition, as the club have turned to one of Europe’s most distinctive tactical minds not only to avoid relegation but to reshape their long-term future.

Whether that gamble pays off will depend on how quickly his ideas take hold and whether Spurs can adapt fast enough to survive, but if they do, De Zerbi could not only secure their Premier League status but also lay the foundation for a new era built on progressive, modern football.