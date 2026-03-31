Tottenham chief drops Mauricio Pochettino hint as Roberto De Zerbi appointment confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 31 Mar 2026 16:58 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 17:07

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new manager on a long-term contract, and the Italian has spoken for the first time since being handed the reins.

Barely 30 minutes after it was reported that De Zerbi had agreed to join Spurs with immediate effect, the Lilywhites have unveiled the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille boss as their third head coach of the season.

De Zerbi is understood to have penned a five-year deal with the Europa League holders until the summer of 2031, although his arrival is still subject to a work permit.

Speaking to the official Tottenham website after his appointment was announced, De Zerbi revealed his "complete focus" for the rest of the season, as he endeavours to drag Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone.

“I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world," the Italian said.

Roberto De Zerbi sets out Tottenham "ambition" as appointment confirmed

© Imago / Sportsphoto

"In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters.

"I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that."

Meanwhile, sporting director Johan Lange has revealed that De Zerbi was the Lilywhites' top pick for a new manager in the summer, as opposed to Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner or Andoni Iraola.

"Roberto was our number one target for the summer and we are very pleased to be able to bring him in now," Lange added. “He is one of the most creative and forward-thinking coaches in world football, and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level, including in the Premier League."

De Zerbi's first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham comes away to Sunderland on April 12, before a home clash with former club Brighton on April 18.

Tottenham listen to and ignore fans with Roberto De Zerbi appointment

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Spurs fans crave attacking football - it is in the DNA of the club - and the appointment of the forward-thinking De Zerbi is a shift back towards the attractive, high-risk style of play that the Lilywhites faithful crave.

At the same time, however, many Tottenham supporters have been left uncomfortable by De Zerbi's arrival, following the Italian's staunch defence of Mason Greenwood while the pair were working together at Marseille.

Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour before all charges were dropped, due to key witnesses withdrawing and new evidence coming to light.

De Zerbi labelled Greenwood a "good guy" who had paid a "heavy price" during his time in England, but the ex-Brighton boss has some serious work to do to get all Tottenham fans onside.

Prior to De Zerbi's unveiling, we asked AI to predict what would happen to Tottenham under the 46-year-old.