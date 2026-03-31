Roberto De Zerbi contract length and key details as he accepts Tottenham job with "immediate effect"

By Lewis Blain | 31 Mar 2026 15:52

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have finally made a decisive move in the dugout.

After weeks of uncertainty and mounting pressure, the north London outfit have acted swiftly to address their managerial situation at a critical point in the campaign.

They have now turned to a highly-rated tactician, with confirmation emerging that a new era is set to begin imminently.

Roberto De Zerbi agrees to become next Spurs manager

© Imago

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Roberto De Zerbi has agreed to become Tottenham’s new head coach, accepting the role "with immediate effect" following advanced talks with the club hierarchy.

The Italian had previously been reluctant to take over mid-season, but Spurs’ worsening situation appears to have accelerated the process, forcing a decisive breakthrough.

His arrival ends the uncertainty surrounding the position, having seen Igor Tudor part ways after he struggled to deliver results in an interim capacity, leaving the club dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Roberto De Zerbi contract length and key details at Spurs now emerge

© Imago

De Zerbi is set to sign a five-year contract in north London, per Romano, underlining Tottenham’s long-term commitment to his vision despite the immediate pressures and threat of relegation facing the team.

BBC Sport's senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel also reports that there is no relegation clause in the deal.

The move reflects the club’s belief in his progressive style and track record of improving teams, with Spurs prepared to back him both now and in the future.

Agreeing to take charge immediately also highlights De Zerbi’s willingness to embrace the challenge head-on, rather than waiting for the summer as initially expected.

Tottenham need Roberto De Zerbi to hit the ground running vs Sunderland

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There will be little time for De Zerbi to settle, with a crucial away fixture against Sunderland on April 12th looming large in what is rapidly becoming a survival battle.

Tottenham’s current position means results are no longer a long-term ambition but an immediate necessity, and any positive impact must be felt straight away.

While De Zerbi’s tactical philosophy is typically associated with structured build-up and attacking control, his immediate task may require pragmatism to steady a fragile side.

If he can quickly instil belief and organisation, Spurs have the quality to pull clear of danger, but failure to deliver an early bounce could leave even a five-year project under intense early scrutiny.