Tottenham urged to hire 79-year-old managerial veteran if Roberto De Zerbi talks collapse

By Ben Knapton | 31 Mar 2026 09:36 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 09:45

Tottenham Hotspur must consider a sensational return for Harry Redknapp as interim manager if talks with Roberto De Zerbi collapse, ex-Spurs goalkeeper Brad Friedel has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Just two days on from the inevitable departure of Igor Tudor, Tottenham are reportedly close to hiring former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille manager De Zerbi on a five-year contract.

De Zerbi was reluctant to take on the role before the end of the season at first, as the Italian was not prepared to manage Tottenham - who sit just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table - in the Championship next term.

However, the offer of a 'lucrative long-term contract' saw De Zerbi have a change of heart, but while he is yet to put pen to paper, there is a risk of negotiations falling through.

Should a collapse occur, Friedel - who kept 19 clean sheets in 67 games for Tottenham - has urged Spurs to re-hire Redknapp, whom he played under for one year at White Hart Lane from 2011 to 2012.

Tottenham urged to target Harry Redknapp if Roberto De Zerbi talks collapse

© Imago

“De Zerbi absolutely ticks a number of boxes," the former USA international told Sports Mole in partnership with Casumo, one of the UK's top casino sites. "He has managed in the Premier League, he has experience at top level, can get players motivated, so this is definitely attractive.

“Depending on what kind of agreement the club and De Zerbi can agree, this can work if the commitment is a long one as you can then look at stability if you think it’s the right person for the job to take the team forward.

“So he would be a good get for Spurs, the team are low in confidence and he can get them motivated again. At this stage of the season it’s not about him coming in with a tactical masterclass, it’s building up the players' confidence.

“It looks like Spurs will have a few players back for the next Premier League game, so this is positive for them, like new signings, so get De Zerbi in, work with these players to get them playing with confidence.

“I can understand the short-term fix but with De Zerbi looking like the one they want, if he can’t be achievable with an agreement, then yes, you will have to go down that route and Harry is definitely one who should be in the frame for this for the rest of the season.”

What is Harry Redknapp's stance on Tottenham return?

© Iconsport / PA Images, FEP

It has been a little under nine years since Redknapp 'officially' retired from management, announcing his departure from the game in 2017 after being dismissed from his position at Birmingham City.

However, the 79-year-old has consistently hinted at a return to the hotseat, expressing his interest in managing Leeds United in 2023 before Javi Gracia was given control of the reins.

Redknapp was recently quizzed on a possible return to Tottenham at the Cheltenham Festival, and the veteran insisted that Spurs 'know where to find him' if they sought his services.

The Lilywhites are not thought to be considering another stop-gap appointment after the Tudor disaster, but if they cannot reach a complete agreement with De Zerbi, a major decision will have to be made.

Sean Dyche would be another possible candidate for the position on an interim basis, and AI believes that the ex-Burnley boss could be a better pick than De Zerbi.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of a UK online casino with live dealer tables.