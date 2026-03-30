Why Roberto De Zerbi changed his mind on Tottenham job as 'breakthrough' reached in contract talks

By Ben Knapton | 30 Mar 2026 12:50

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached a breakthrough in discussions with Roberto De Zerbi and are closing in on an agreement with the Italian to become their new head coach.

De Zerbi had been identified by the Tottenham board as their number one replacement for Igor Tudor, whose nightmarish seven-game reign was brought to an end on Sunday evening.

Rather than purely focus on the Premier League relegation battle and hire another interim manager until the end of the season, Spurs are already planning for the future and are scoping out long-term appointments.

De Zerbi was initially seen as an unattainable candidate, given that the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss was only willing to take charge of the Lilywhites if they survived the drop and had no plans to take over until the summer.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs claims that there has now been a breakthrough in talks between Spurs and De Zerbi, who has performed a U-turn on his previous stance.

Tottenham reach 'breakthrough' in talks with Roberto De Zerbi

© Iconsport / FEP/Icon Sport

While the 46-year-old wanted to wait until the start of next season initially, he has supposedly changed his mind due to a 'lucrative long-term deal' and is open to accepting the role ASAP.

Tottenham are supposedly prepared to offer De Zerbi a five-year deal until the end of the 2030-31 campaign, and the ex-Brighton manager is now 'close' to an agreement with the Europa League winners.

De Zerbi is primed to become Spurs head coach in spite of supporter groups campaigning against his arrival, due to the Italian's defence of Mason Greenwood while the pair worked together at Marseille.

De Zerbi left his post as Olympiens head coach in February after managing 39 wins, 10 draws and 29 defeats, prior to which he made history during his time with Brighton.

The Seagulls qualified for European football for the first time ever under De Zerbi's wing, reaching the 2023-24 Europa League before his acrimonious exit from the club at the end of that season.

What can Tottenham fans expect under Roberto De Zerbi?

© Imago

A lack of identity has been one of Spurs' many Achilles heel's during the 2025-26 season, but they can be sure to have a clear philosophy under De Zerbi.

The Italian's teams have been famed for playing out from the back, inviting the press and then breaking the lines when opposing teams spring onto them - a high-risk, high-reward manoeuvre.

However, there are fears that De Zerbi's aggressive and demanding style could prove difficult for Tottenham's players to adapt to, at a time when the club need stability amid their relegation battle.

We asked AI to predict what would happen to Tottenham under De Zerbi, from their chances of surviving the drop to potential winners and losers among the playing staff.