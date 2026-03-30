Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham: AI predicts relegation chances, playing style, winners and losers

By Ben Knapton | 30 Mar 2026 11:59

Tottenham Hotspur defying fan backlash is nothing new, and the Lilywhites could be about to do so once again, as they have reportedly identified ex-Marseille and Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi as their number one managerial target.

Igor Tudor's inevitable departure was announced on Sunday evening following a disastrous seven-game winless sequence, in which the Croatian oversaw five defeats and masterminded just one victory to leave Tottenham one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

Rather than hire another stop-gap manager, Tottenham are purportedly trying to bring in De Zerbi on a long-term contract this month, in spite of supporter groups campaigning against his arrival due to his defence of Mason Greenwood.

As Tottenham continue their efforts to hire De Zerbi, Sports Mole asked AI to predict what would happen to the Lilywhites if they were to bring in the 46-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham: "Real chance" of Spurs relegation

© Imago

Should De Zerbi take over as Spurs boss during the international break, his first game in charge would come away to Sunderland on April 12, before a home match against former club Brighton on April 18 and a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 25.

It is hard to make a case for Tottenham being the favourites for any of those contests, and AI has warned of a 'higher short-term risk' for Spurs in this period of fixtures, as De Zerbi's 'complex' system can be difficult for players to grasp quickly.

As a result, there is a 'real chance' that Tottenham regress further during the early days of De Zerbi's tenure, in spite of the new manager bounce phenomenon and the Italian's prior experience in the Premier League.

Spurs' chances of survival will improve 'significantly' under De Zerbi if the players can adapt to his methods relatively quickly, but the 'higher volatility' associated with the 46-year-old heightens the risk of demotion if his squad are unable to learn his philosophy.

Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham: Tactical 'mismatch'

© Imago / Sportsphoto

De Zerbi's teams have become renowned for their high-risk, high-reward play, in which they invite the opposition to press them before breaking the lines while playing out from the back.

However, Tottenham have been found wanting when trying to pass their way out of danger all season - especially under Thomas Frank - and AI warns that their squad is not suitably primed for 'extreme build-up football'.

Instead, the Europa League holders should be prioritising 'simplicity and stability' while trying to drag themselves away from the drop zone, which does not align with De Zerbi's demands for 'tactical bravery' and 'controlled chaos'.

Therefore, Tottenham and De Zerbi would be a short-term 'mismatch', but if the Italian can keep the Lilywhites up and mould the squad into his own vision over the summer, Spurs should kick on in 2026-27.

Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham: Winners and losers?

© Imago

Unfortunately for Tottenham fans, two of the biggest 'winners' from De Zerbi to Tottenham in the eyes of AI are two long-term injury victims; James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

The pair have been predicted to thrive creatively under the Italian, but Maddison is at risk of missing the whole season with an ACL injury, while there is no official timeframe on Kulusevski's comeback either.

However, De Zerbi's aggressive style could also suit Micky van de Ven, as AI suggests that the pacy defender will be the 'perfect fit' to cover large spaces in the 46-year-old's system.

On the other hand, Tottenham's top scorer this season - Richarlison - has been highlighted as a potential loser, as De Zerbi would favour a more technical centre-forward than the 'chaotic' Brazilian.

Furthermore, De Zerbi's demands on goalkeepers could negatively impact Guglielmo Vicario, as the Italy international has never fully convinced with the ball at his feet; he has been strongly linked with an exit this summer regardless.

Roberto De Zerbi to Tottenham: Overall verdict

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The short-term picture generated by AI makes for grim reading for Tottenham supporters, who have been warned that their side's risk of Premier League relegation may increase if De Zerbi's demands prove too much in too short a timeframe.

The ex-Brighton manager can be expected to bring 'high chaos' and 'volatility' to North London, and Spurs' adaptation speed will be the defining factor in whether they can survive the drop.

On the other hand, if the Lilywhites retain their top-tier status and De Zerbi stays in control of the reins, their ceiling will be 'very high', and fans can expect 'attractive football' to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

De Zerbi is not a firefighter in the same sense as Tudor, Sean Dyche or Sam Allardyce, and after the former's appointment ended disastrously, perhaps this risk is one worth taking.