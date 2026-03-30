Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: La Liga champions could receive 'triple injury boost' for crucial affair

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 13:28 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 13:29

Barcelona could reportedly receive a triple injury boost for Saturday's La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid, with Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde all in line to return.

Kounde and Balde both picked up hamstring injuries in the second leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico earlier this month, with the pair missing the team's last five matches in all competitions.

Garcia, meanwhile, has been an unused substitute in three of Barcelona's last four matches, including their last two in the league, due to a hamstring issue.

However, according to AS, Barcelona are hopeful that they will have Kounde, Balde and Garcia back in the squad for the league fixture with Atletico.

The report claims that Kounde and Garcia are expected to come straight back into the XI, but Balde may feature on the bench due to Joao Cancelo's form.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona could have Kounde, Garcia, Balde back for Atletico clash on April 4

Frenkie de Jong, meanwhile, could be cleared to return in the first leg of the team's Champions League quarter-final against Atletico on April 8.

The Netherlands international has been missing for Barcelona since the end of February due to a hamstring injury of his own.

Andreas Christensen remains a long-term absentee for the La Liga champions, while Raphinha is facing a lengthy spell out due to a hamstring issue.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Raphinha will be out for Barcelona until the start of May

Raphinha picked up his latest injury while representing Brazil against France in an international friendly towards the end of last week.

"Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil v France match in Boston on Thursday," said the Catalan outfit in a statement.

"The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks."

A five-week absence would take Raphinha to the start of May, meaning that he could miss Barcelona's next seven matches - a major blow at such a crucial stage of the season.

Barcelona are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid with nine games of the season left to play.